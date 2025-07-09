LitXchange Launches Historic Crowdfunding Campaign - First to Publicly Track Retail Shares of Shorted Stocks: AMC, GME, TSLA, SLV & More

LitXchange Becomes World's First Stock/Crypto Brokerage Startup to Launch Crowdfunding Campaign - First to Publicly Track Retail Holdings in Heavily Shorted Stocks: AMC, GME, TSLA, SLV & More

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / LitXchange, a bleeding-edge brokerage platform, has made history by becoming the first stock and crypto brokerage startup in the world to launch a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign pre-launch and pre-IPO. The campaign is now live on the FINRA-regulated portal Silicon Prairie, having raised nearly $1 million to date, and LitXchange has filed the offering with the SEC via EDGAR under CIK: 2017445.

The crowdfunding initiative invites the public to invest early in a new kind of brokerage - built for retail investors, by retail investors.

Invest here - https://litxchange.sppx.io/otp/LE-CF-2024

Another World's First: Market Transparency

In a bold move to bring transparency to markets plagued by opacity, LitXchange will be the first brokerage in history to publish a verified count of the total number of shares held by its customers in some of the most heavily shorted and controversial equities - including AMC, GME, TSLA, and SLV and others.

This feature is designed to empower retail traders with greater visibility into the true ownership landscape & provide information often withheld or fragmented across brokerages and clearinghouses. The goal: increase investor confidence and disrupt manipulation in markets that have long operated in the shadows.

CEO Rails Against PFOF Brokerages

LitXchange CEO and co-founder Marcel Kalinovic (X: @BossBlunts1) stated on X.com:

"Dark pools are where your trades go to disappear.

Payment for Order Flow = brokers selling your orders to market makers for $$$ Dark pools + PFOF = perfect system to:

- Front-run retail trades

- Suppress buying pressure

- Prevent price movement

- Manipulate supply

- Issue synthetic shares

- Fail to Deliver

- Eliminate transparency Your 'free' trades? Not free. It's not trading, it's controlled demolition."

A Mission to End "Controlled Demolition"

LitXchange aims to dismantle this broken structure by eliminating practices like payment for order flow (PFOF) and dark pool internalization, both of which have eroded trust in traditional brokerages. The company plans to offer transparent, execution-first trading through lit-exchanges, as the name implies - giving everyday investors a platform that finally works for them, not against them.

Retail Traders Speak Against Darkpools

To spotlight public sentiment, LitXchange is currently running a poll asking retail traders whether the SEC should suspend dark pool trading. So far, over 80% of responses have answered: "Yes, it's legalized crime." View the poll here LitXchange plans to submit the results of the poll to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), along with written comments from retail investors who oppose the use of Payment for Order Flow and dark pool routing

About LitXchange

LitXchange is a next-generation brokerage startup founded by retail investors. Designed to provide a transparent, fair, and intuitive trading experience across both stocks and crypto, LitXchange is on a mission to re-engineer brokerage from the ground up, with a focus on integrity, visibility, and accountability.

To learn more or invest in LitXchange's crowdfunding campaign, visit: https://litxchange.sppx.io/otp/LE-CF-2024

Disclaimer: This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any such offer will be made only through official offering documents and in compliance with applicable securities laws.

