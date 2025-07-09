DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Opens U.S. Amazon Storefront Bringing Curated, Trending Fashion Drops From Its New Line, the Edit by DB Studio, to More Customers

Now available on Amazon.com, The Edit by DB Studio offers trending, affordable fashion capsules from David's Bridal-making David's stylish looks from vacation and party guest to bridal and bridesmaid, more accessible, and on-trend, than ever before

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal, wedding planning, and special occasion authority, continues its retail dominance beyond the wedding aisle with the launch of David's new Amazon storefront featuring The Edit by DB Studio -- a new diffusion brand delivering fresh on-trend styles emphasizing versatility and affordability for both special and everyday occasions. Further cementing David's as the go-to destination for dresses for any occasion, its launch in Amazon stores marks a significant step in David's continued mission to bring trendy, versatile fashion directly to where today's consumers shop. Dropping subsequent launches regularly, each curated drop from The Edit by DB Studio will include options across bridal, bridesmaids, adult, junior, and occasion categories available with the convenience of Amazon or directly on DavidsBridal.com .

Offering pieces from The Edit by DB Studio, the new Amazon storefront allows the company to captivate current trends and meet consumer demand, positioning itself more competitively alongside other retailers outside of bridal fashion, all while introducing the company to new shoppers via Amazon.

"David's launch in Amazon stores is the next step in our 'Aisle to Algorithm' strategy, allowing us to rapidly meet our customers' shopping needs by not only delivering a seamless, tech-driven shopping experience, but showcase our ability to create, design and produce curated capsule collections for every season and event," said Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer at David's Bridal. "With The Edit by DB Studio available to shop on DavidsBridal.com and now Amazon, we're putting our most versatile and stylish pieces directly in the hands of customers faster than ever, giving them even more options to dress for all of life's special moments."

David's believes every occasion, big or small, deserves to be celebrated in style with on-trend fashions. Through curated capsule collections, at the prices David's customers love and the quality they expect from the brand, The Edit by DB Studio provides an assortment of gowns and dresses for all of life's special moments, from bridal and bridesmaids to date night and graduation to so much more.

David's Amazon Storefront launch is a continuation of David's strategic and thoughtful expansion of its offerings and ways to shop, aligning with the ongoing evolution of consumers' needs and expectations. By working with Amazon, David's looks to connect with even more consumers to help them feel their best in celebrating all of life's moments in the trendiest of styles.

With a debut of nine curated drops, The Edit by DB Studio includes 2300 SKUs across over 80 styles spanning bridal, bridesmaids, wedding guest, junior, and occasion wear.

Items purchased directly through David's website will be eligible to earn points through the company's Diamond Loyalty program.

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

