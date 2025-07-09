Cavotec SA: Cavotec announces outcome following the extended acceptance period of the share exchange offer

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH AN OFFER UNDER THE LAWS AND REGULATIONS OF SUCH RELEVANT JURISDICTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

On 21 May 2025, Cavotec Group AB ("CGAB") announced an offer to acquire all shares in Cavotec SA ("CSA") in exchange for one (1) ordinary share in CGAB per CSA share, for the purpose of implementing a change of domicile from Switzerland to Sweden (the "Offer"). On 30 June 2025, CGAB announced that CGAB completes the Offer and that the acceptance period of the Offer is extended until 7 July 2025. Following expiry of the extended acceptance period, the Offer has been accepted by shareholders representing approximately 96.81 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in CSA. CGAB will not extend the acceptance period further and the Offer is thereby closed.

Final outcome of the Offer

As of the expiry of the initial acceptance period on 26 June 2025, the Offer had been accepted by shareholders representing approximately 95.47 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in CSA. As of the expiry of the extended acceptance period on 7 July 2025, an additional 1,436,131 shares in CSA have been tendered in the Offer, corresponding to approximately 1.35 per cent of the total numbers of shares and votes in CSA. Following completion of the Offer, CGAB thus holds a total of 103,293,604 shares in CSA, corresponding to approximately 96.81 per cent of the total numbers of shares and votes in CSA.

CGAB will not extend the acceptance period further and the Offer is thereby closed.

Neither CGAB nor any closely related party to CGAB held or controlled any shares in CSA or any financial instruments that give a financial exposure equivalent to a shareholding in CSA at the time of the announcement of the Offer and have not acquired any such shares or financial instruments outside the Offer.

Settlement in respect of shares tendered during the extended acceptance period

The Board of Directors of CGAB has today, by exercise of an issue authorisation, resolved on the issue of 1,436,131 ordinary shares in CGAB as consideration for the shares tendered in the Offer during the extended acceptance period. Following the share issue, CGAB will have a share capital of SEK 1,032,936.04, divided into 103,293,604 ordinary shares.

Settlement in respect of shares tendered by shareholders who accepted the Offer during the extended acceptance period that expired on 7 July 2025 is expected to commence on or around 15 July 2025.

Delisting of CSA and initiation of merger

On 25 June 2025, CSA announced a notice to a shareholders' meeting to be held on 16 July 2025 to resolve on delisting of CSA's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. CGAB intends to promote that CSA applies for delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm following the shareholders' meeting. Following discussions with Nasdaq Stockholm, such a delisting could be carried out with a customary two weeks delisting period, provided that the subsequent statutory merger between CSA and MergeCo is initiated as soon as practicable. This has also been approved by the Swedish Securities Council, see statement AMN 2025:21.

CGAB further intends to promote the initiation of a statutory merger under applicable rules and regulations in Switzerland between CSA and Cavotec Switzerland SA, a Swiss limited liability company to be newly established which will be wholly owned by CGAB, ("MergeCo") with MergeCo as surviving entity. The consideration in the merger will consist of shares in CGAB on the same terms as in the Offer, i.e. each CSA shareholder will receive one (1) new CGAB ordinary share per one (1) CSA share held as of the effective date of the merger. The purpose of the merger process is to enable CGAB to acquire (indirectly via MergeCo) the remaining outstanding shares in CSA. The merger will be initiated as soon as reasonably practicable.

Advisors

SEB Corporate Finance is acting as financial advisor to Cavotec in relation to the Offer. KANTER Advokatbyrå (as to Swedish law) and Bär & Karrer (as to Swiss law) are acting as legal advisors to Cavotec in relation to the Offer.

Information about the Offer is available at https://ir.cavotec.com/exchange-offer.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.