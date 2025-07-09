Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
WKN: 895929 | ISIN: CH0012142631 | Ticker-Symbol: CLRN
Tradegate
09.07.25 | 16:53
9,370 Euro
+0,11 % +0,010
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIANT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3859,40517:32
9,3859,40517:32
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 17:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties Expands Distribution Partnership with Clariant to Support Puerto Rico's Life Sciences Market

NORWALK, Conn., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, is pleased to announce the expansion of its distribution partnership with Clariant, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of specialty chemical solutions. This expansion enhances LBBS's presence in Puerto Rico's robust Life Sciences sector, providing customers with local access to Clariant's pharmaceutical-grade excipients, including the VitiPure product line.

Clariant Logo

Under this expanded agreement, LBB Specialties will now support the Puerto Rico market with Clariant's full excipient portfolio, locally stocked inventory, and dedicated technical and commercial support on the island.

This collaboration strengthens LBBS's ability to deliver high-purity, GMP-compliant excipients tailored for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical applications, including products designed for low endotoxin and tight microbial control.

"Puerto Rico continues to be a preferred destination for companies establishing FDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturing operations," said Seth Burns, Senior Vice President, Life Sciences at LBB Specialties. "By expanding our partnership with Clariant, we're reinforcing our commitment to supporting the region's Life Sciences ecosystem with best-in-class excipients and responsive local service. This expansion builds on our shared vision of advancing formulation innovation while ensuring supply chain reliability and technical excellence."

"This expanded partnership with LBB Specialties represents a strategic advancement in our commitment to strengthening our global footprint," said Vaios Barlas, Head of Health Care at Clariant. "Local availability of our complete excipient portfolio directly addresses the needs of this important market. Clariant values LBBS's established presence and technical capabilities in Puerto Rico, which complement our focus on delivering pharmaceutical-grade ingredients that meet the highest quality and regulatory standards."

For more information about Clariant's excipient solutions in Puerto Rico, please contact LBB Specialties today.

About LBB Specialties
LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. www.LBBSpecialties.com

About Clariant
Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2024, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 465 and recorded sales of CHF 4.152 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

Clariant Health Care is a leading high-quality solution partner for the global pharmaceutical industry, with a strong portfolio of top-performing excipients and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), backed by operational excellence and years of experience in regulatory affairs. https://www.clariant.com/HealthCare

Media Contact:
Ahmed Hanafy
media@lbbspecialties.com

LBB Specialties Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726987/Clariant_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537440/LBB_Specialties_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lbb-specialties-expands-distribution-partnership-with-clariant-to-support-puerto-ricos-life-sciences-market-302500574.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
