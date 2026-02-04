Clariant acknowledges the agreement between Wendel SE and Henkel on the acquisition of Stahl

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Muttenz, 04 February 2026
Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, acknowledges the agreement between Stahl Group's majority and controlling owner Wendel SE and Henkel as disclosed today. The existing shareholder agreement includes a contractual obligation for Clariant as minority shareholder to participate in the transaction following the notification from Wendel SE (Drag-Along-Right).
Clariant holds a minority stake of 14.6 % in Stahl Group with a book value of CHF ~ 180 m. Based on the currently disclosed details and expected time of closing, Clariant's participation in a completed transaction would result in cash proceeds of CHF ~ 230 m pre-tax.



Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2024, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 465 and recorded sales of CHF 4.152 billion in the fiscal year. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.
