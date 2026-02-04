Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2026 18:22 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clariant acknowledges the agreement between Wendel SE and Henkel on the acquisition of Stahl

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Muttenz, 04 February 2026

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, acknowledges the agreement between Stahl Group's majority and controlling owner Wendel SE and Henkel as disclosed today. The existing shareholder agreement includes a contractual obligation for Clariant as minority shareholder to participate in the transaction following the notification from Wendel SE (Drag-Along-Right).

Clariant holds a minority stake of 14.6 % in Stahl Group with a book value of CHF ~ 180 m. Based on the currently disclosed details and expected time of closing, Clariant's participation in a completed transaction would result in cash proceeds of CHF ~ 230 m pre-tax.



CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS



Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com



Ellese Caruana
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
ellese.caruana@clariant.com



Luca Lavina
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
luca.lavina@clariant.com






INVESTOR RELATIONS



Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com



Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com













This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.



www.clariant.com



Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2024, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 465 and recorded sales of CHF 4.152 billion in the fiscal year. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

Attachment

  • CLARIANT MEDIA RELEASE STAHL TRANSACTION 20260204 EN

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
