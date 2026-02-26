

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wendel (MWDP.PA), a French investment company, on Thursday reported a rise in sales for the full year.



For fiscal 2025, the company recorded a net loss, Group share, of EUR 151.8 million, compared with a profit of EUR 293.9 million last year. This net loss reflects a non-recurring loss of EUR 120.9 million as against a profit of EUR 561.2 million a year ago.



Total net income plunged to EUR 344.7 million from the previous year's EUR 989.9 million.



Net income from operations, Group share, was EUR 161.2 million, less than EUR 232.7 million in 2024. Net income from operations stood at EUR 753 million, compared with EUR 753.7 million a year ago.



Contribution from asset management surged to EUR 127.5 million from last year's EUR 42.3 million.



Net Asset Value was EUR 164.2 per share as of December 31, 2025, compared with EUR 163 on September 30, 2025.



The company recorded consolidated net sales of EUR 7.567 billion, up 6.1% from last year.



On February 25, Bureau Veritas (BVI.PA, BVRDF) announced a new EUR 200 million share repurchase program, which is to be completed within the next one-year. Bureau Veritas will pay a dividend of EUR 0.92 per share for 2025, up 2.2% compared with the prior year.



Wendel expects to launch a share buyback program covering 9% of the capital as of February 27, representing an amount of around EUR 340 million, on the current share price basis. The company will pay a dividend of EUR 5.1 per share for 2025, up by 8.5% from 2024.



