Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (PARIS: ALMDT, FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible, "Median" or "the Company") to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2025:

60,808 shares

€58,893.66 in cash

Transactions during the first half 2025:

BUY 301,579 shares 811,321.63 EUR 469 transactions SELL 271,330 shares 737,467.91 EUR 395 transactions

For information, as of December 31, 2024, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:

30,559 shares

€134,615.99 in cash

For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

4,404 shares

€173,829.64 in cash

TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

APPENDIX

BUY SELL ALMDT FP Number of Transactions Number of Shares Volumes in EUR Number of Transactions Number of Shares Volumes in EUR Total 469 301,579 811,321.63 395 271,330 737,467.91 20250101 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20250102 2 761 2,830.98 10 6,521 25,990.38 20250103 4 2,881 11,920.68 6 3,271 14,391.08 20250106 4 2,871 12,108.92 2 731 3,187.12 20250107 4 2,791 11,436.37 2 801 3,396.17 20250108 1 1 4.11 7 4,821 20,629.11 20250109 1 1 4.36 11 5,421 24,895.56 20250110 6 4,601 21,907.20 2 551 2,755.00 20250113 1 1 4.75 5 2,040 9,765.15 20250114 4 2,871 13,464.22 1 1 4.82 20250115 4 2,771 12,518.35 5 2,411 11,441.75 20250116 1 1 4.83 7 3,921 19,644.43 20250117 6 4,301 21,423.57 2 591 3,073.17 20250120 1 1 4.85 7 3,292 16,472.63 20250121 4 2,731 13,736.33 2 611 3,164.93 20250122 3 1,571 7,838.10 2 661 3,384.30 20250123 5 3,311 16,078.98 1 1 4.98 20250124 11 8,741 36,606.90 1 1 4.30 20250127 10 6,601 24,365.30 1 1 3.90 20250128 5 2,551 8,662.68 5 3,865 13,846.20 20250129 4 2,101 7,138.29 1 1 3.49 20250130 4 1,981 6,600.74 5 4,381 15,373.14 20250131 4 2,091 7,313.61 2 1,211 4,371.71 20250203 1 1 3.90 11 9,371 36,655.50 20250204 11 8,711 32,249.02 2 951 3,918.02 20250205 6 3,671 11,875.92 3 2,061 7,018.32 20250206 11 7,621 24,106.81 1 1 3.41 20250207 4 1,771 5,485.97 2 1,461 4,675.17 20250210 11 6,401 17,736.40 1 1 3.00 20250211 6 2,701 6,257.35 2 1,661 4,052.75 20250212 1 1 2.29 11 12,911 31,656.69 20250213 2 691 1,755.16 8 7,891 21,582.26 20250214 6 4,361 12,068.64 1 1 2.84 20250217 5 3,151 8,780.45 5 4,201 12,472.85 20250218 4 2,591 7,165.66 2 1,181 3,377.66 20250219 1 1 2.90 5 4,241 12,326.90 20250220 4 2,891 7,821.75 2 1,101 3,082.75 20250221 4 2,751 7,442.92 1 1 2.72 20250224 3 1,006 2,590.23 4 3,591 9,702.83 20250225 3 772 2,057.60 2 1,171 3,231.94 20250226 1 1 2.72 2 1,141 3,103.52 20250227 1 1 2.75 5 3,861 10,868.35 20250228 6 4,791 13,259.44 1 1 2.84 20250303 1 1 2.73 3 1,991 5,488.93 20250304 4 2,921 7,961.35 1 1 2.75 20250305 4 2,701 7,361.79 2 1,171 3,302.19 20250306 2 721 1,975.55 2 1,241 3,499.55 20250307 4 2,601 7,141.20 1 1 2.80 20250310 1 1 2.78 2 1,281 3,612.38 20250311 4 2,521 6,871.21 1 1 2.81 20250312 2 661 1,771.53 2 1,331 3,673.53 20250313 1 1 2.73 1 1 2.73 20250314 4 2,421 6,501.74 1 1 2.74 20250317 4 2,301 6,041.45 1 1 2.65 20250318 4 2,151 5,561.62 1 1 2.62 20250319 4 2,061 5,163.93 1 1 2.53 20250320 4 1,881 4,750.60 1 1 2.60 20250321 4 1,781 4,391.12 1 1 2.52 20250324 2 461 1,124.90 1 1 2.50 20250325 1 1 2.45 2 1,711 4,277.45 20250326 2 17 41.56 2 1,671 4,210.92 20250327 1 1 2.45 7 8,751 22,822.25 20250328 5 3,131 8,112.05 1 1 2.65 20250331 5 2,881 7,314.55 1 1 2.55 20250401 1 1 2.65 11 11,591 31,219.85 20250402 6 3,941 11,681.40 3 1,194 3,703.88 20250403 6 3,661 10,704.96 1 1 2.96 20250404 6 3,401 9,480.10 1 1 2.90 20250407 6 3,271 8,350.99 1 1 2.59 20250408 1 1 2.62 4 4,481 12,107.42 20250409 5 2,731 7,282.10 1 1 2.70 20250410 1 1 2.72 5 5,191 14,153.92 20250411 4 2,371 6,225.31 1 1 2.71 20250414 1 1 2.63 1 1 2.63 20250415 4 2,201 5,734.85 1 1 2.65 20250416 6 3,261 8,201.20 1 1 2.60 20250417 1 1 2.44 1 1 2.44 20250418 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20250421 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20250422 2 531 1,285.02 1 1 2.42 20250423 1 1 2.48 8 9,741 25,310.68 20250424 1 1 2.57 2 1,321 3,434.57 20250425 1 1 2.55 3 1,736 4,566.85 20250428 1 1 2.58 7 6,561 17,987.98 20250429 6 5,201 13,079.07 2 1,011 2,699.37 20250430 4 3,221 7,683.88 2 1,131 2,804.88 20250501 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20250502 1 1 2.42 2 1,191 2,929.82 20250505 1 1 2.42 2 841 2,052.02 20250506 6 5,091 11,886.03 1 1 2.43 20250507 4 3,151 6,760.63 5 4,115 9,382.39 20250508 1 1 2.19 4 3,661 8,178.99 20250509 2 961 2,114.25 2 1,151 2,624.25 20250512 1 1 2.20 8 7,041 16,544.40 20250513 1 1 2.30 11 7,221 17,329.10 20250514 1 1 2.80 10 5,071 14,270.52 20250515 6 6,135 15,370.87 1 1 2.59 20250516 6 6,481 15,649.90 1 1 2.50 20250519 5 5,121 11,424.66 2 951 2,225.26 20250520 5 4,521 9,762.03 5 3,311 7,588.63 20250521 4 2,938 6,299.58 4 2,591 5,865.00 20250522 4 2,922 6,323.60 2 831 1,878.04 20250523 9 9,441 20,182.45 2 881 2,008.65 20250526 2 481 1,029.39 3 1,711 3,811.39 20250527 4 2,042 4,339.10 6 4,751 10,727.98 20250528 6 5,271 11,638.85 3 1,551 3,610.05 20250529 1 1 2.22 5 4,441 10,001.02 20250530 2 531 1,168.28 1 1 2.28 20250602 2 1,471 3,236.24 2 921 2,099.84 20250603 1 1 2.24 2 951 2,168.24 20250604 1 1 2.25 4 2,221 5,133.45 20250605 1 1 2.30 1 1 2.30 20250606 8 7,195 15,533.93 1 1 2.21 20250609 1 1 2.13 6 4,901 10,674.13 20250610 2 571 1,176.32 1 1 2.12 20250611 1 1 2.09 1 1 2.09 20250612 2 571 1,164.86 1 1 2.06 20250613 6 5,731 11,502.63 1 1 2.03 20250616 11 11,001 20,704.07 1 1 1.97 20250617 9 7,771 12,048.60 3 1,430 2,346.54 20250618 11 8,861 12,750.49 1 1 1.49 20250619 1 1 1.22 11 17,621 22,873.82 20250620 7 5,486 7,236.78 6 5,561 8,014.62 20250623 6 5,331 7,247.18 1 1 1.38 20250624 1 1 1.37 4 3,251 4,499.17 20250625 6 5,261 6,941.78 2 1,331 1,836.78 20250626 2 1,461 1,870.12 3 1,508 1,992.30 20250627 1 1 1.34 11 14,751 21,433.54 20250630 10 11,331 17,454.21 2 524 859.33

