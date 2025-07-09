Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (PARIS: ALMDT, FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible, "Median" or "the Company") to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2025:
- 60,808 shares
- €58,893.66 in cash
Transactions during the first half 2025:
BUY
301,579 shares
811,321.63 EUR
469 transactions
SELL
271,330 shares
737,467.91 EUR
395 transactions
For information, as of December 31, 2024, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:
- 30,559 shares
- €134,615.99 in cash
For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:
- 4,404 shares
- €173,829.64 in cash
TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release.
About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.
APPENDIX
BUY
SELL
ALMDT FP
Number of Transactions
Number of Shares
Volumes in EUR
Number of Transactions
Number of Shares
Volumes in EUR
Total
469
301,579
811,321.63
395
271,330
737,467.91
20250101
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20250102
2
761
2,830.98
10
6,521
25,990.38
20250103
4
2,881
11,920.68
6
3,271
14,391.08
20250106
4
2,871
12,108.92
2
731
3,187.12
20250107
4
2,791
11,436.37
2
801
3,396.17
20250108
1
1
4.11
7
4,821
20,629.11
20250109
1
1
4.36
11
5,421
24,895.56
20250110
6
4,601
21,907.20
2
551
2,755.00
20250113
1
1
4.75
5
2,040
9,765.15
20250114
4
2,871
13,464.22
1
1
4.82
20250115
4
2,771
12,518.35
5
2,411
11,441.75
20250116
1
1
4.83
7
3,921
19,644.43
20250117
6
4,301
21,423.57
2
591
3,073.17
20250120
1
1
4.85
7
3,292
16,472.63
20250121
4
2,731
13,736.33
2
611
3,164.93
20250122
3
1,571
7,838.10
2
661
3,384.30
20250123
5
3,311
16,078.98
1
1
4.98
20250124
11
8,741
36,606.90
1
1
4.30
20250127
10
6,601
24,365.30
1
1
3.90
20250128
5
2,551
8,662.68
5
3,865
13,846.20
20250129
4
2,101
7,138.29
1
1
3.49
20250130
4
1,981
6,600.74
5
4,381
15,373.14
20250131
4
2,091
7,313.61
2
1,211
4,371.71
20250203
1
1
3.90
11
9,371
36,655.50
20250204
11
8,711
32,249.02
2
951
3,918.02
20250205
6
3,671
11,875.92
3
2,061
7,018.32
20250206
11
7,621
24,106.81
1
1
3.41
20250207
4
1,771
5,485.97
2
1,461
4,675.17
20250210
11
6,401
17,736.40
1
1
3.00
20250211
6
2,701
6,257.35
2
1,661
4,052.75
20250212
1
1
2.29
11
12,911
31,656.69
20250213
2
691
1,755.16
8
7,891
21,582.26
20250214
6
4,361
12,068.64
1
1
2.84
20250217
5
3,151
8,780.45
5
4,201
12,472.85
20250218
4
2,591
7,165.66
2
1,181
3,377.66
20250219
1
1
2.90
5
4,241
12,326.90
20250220
4
2,891
7,821.75
2
1,101
3,082.75
20250221
4
2,751
7,442.92
1
1
2.72
20250224
3
1,006
2,590.23
4
3,591
9,702.83
20250225
3
772
2,057.60
2
1,171
3,231.94
20250226
1
1
2.72
2
1,141
3,103.52
20250227
1
1
2.75
5
3,861
10,868.35
20250228
6
4,791
13,259.44
1
1
2.84
20250303
1
1
2.73
3
1,991
5,488.93
20250304
4
2,921
7,961.35
1
1
2.75
20250305
4
2,701
7,361.79
2
1,171
3,302.19
20250306
2
721
1,975.55
2
1,241
3,499.55
20250307
4
2,601
7,141.20
1
1
2.80
20250310
1
1
2.78
2
1,281
3,612.38
20250311
4
2,521
6,871.21
1
1
2.81
20250312
2
661
1,771.53
2
1,331
3,673.53
20250313
1
1
2.73
1
1
2.73
20250314
4
2,421
6,501.74
1
1
2.74
20250317
4
2,301
6,041.45
1
1
2.65
20250318
4
2,151
5,561.62
1
1
2.62
20250319
4
2,061
5,163.93
1
1
2.53
20250320
4
1,881
4,750.60
1
1
2.60
20250321
4
1,781
4,391.12
1
1
2.52
20250324
2
461
1,124.90
1
1
2.50
20250325
1
1
2.45
2
1,711
4,277.45
20250326
2
17
41.56
2
1,671
4,210.92
20250327
1
1
2.45
7
8,751
22,822.25
20250328
5
3,131
8,112.05
1
1
2.65
20250331
5
2,881
7,314.55
1
1
2.55
20250401
1
1
2.65
11
11,591
31,219.85
20250402
6
3,941
11,681.40
3
1,194
3,703.88
20250403
6
3,661
10,704.96
1
1
2.96
20250404
6
3,401
9,480.10
1
1
2.90
20250407
6
3,271
8,350.99
1
1
2.59
20250408
1
1
2.62
4
4,481
12,107.42
20250409
5
2,731
7,282.10
1
1
2.70
20250410
1
1
2.72
5
5,191
14,153.92
20250411
4
2,371
6,225.31
1
1
2.71
20250414
1
1
2.63
1
1
2.63
20250415
4
2,201
5,734.85
1
1
2.65
20250416
6
3,261
8,201.20
1
1
2.60
20250417
1
1
2.44
1
1
2.44
20250418
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20250421
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20250422
2
531
1,285.02
1
1
2.42
20250423
1
1
2.48
8
9,741
25,310.68
20250424
1
1
2.57
2
1,321
3,434.57
20250425
1
1
2.55
3
1,736
4,566.85
20250428
1
1
2.58
7
6,561
17,987.98
20250429
6
5,201
13,079.07
2
1,011
2,699.37
20250430
4
3,221
7,683.88
2
1,131
2,804.88
20250501
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20250502
1
1
2.42
2
1,191
2,929.82
20250505
1
1
2.42
2
841
2,052.02
20250506
6
5,091
11,886.03
1
1
2.43
20250507
4
3,151
6,760.63
5
4,115
9,382.39
20250508
1
1
2.19
4
3,661
8,178.99
20250509
2
961
2,114.25
2
1,151
2,624.25
20250512
1
1
2.20
8
7,041
16,544.40
20250513
1
1
2.30
11
7,221
17,329.10
20250514
1
1
2.80
10
5,071
14,270.52
20250515
6
6,135
15,370.87
1
1
2.59
20250516
6
6,481
15,649.90
1
1
2.50
20250519
5
5,121
11,424.66
2
951
2,225.26
20250520
5
4,521
9,762.03
5
3,311
7,588.63
20250521
4
2,938
6,299.58
4
2,591
5,865.00
20250522
4
2,922
6,323.60
2
831
1,878.04
20250523
9
9,441
20,182.45
2
881
2,008.65
20250526
2
481
1,029.39
3
1,711
3,811.39
20250527
4
2,042
4,339.10
6
4,751
10,727.98
20250528
6
5,271
11,638.85
3
1,551
3,610.05
20250529
1
1
2.22
5
4,441
10,001.02
20250530
2
531
1,168.28
1
1
2.28
20250602
2
1,471
3,236.24
2
921
2,099.84
20250603
1
1
2.24
2
951
2,168.24
20250604
1
1
2.25
4
2,221
5,133.45
20250605
1
1
2.30
1
1
2.30
20250606
8
7,195
15,533.93
1
1
2.21
20250609
1
1
2.13
6
4,901
10,674.13
20250610
2
571
1,176.32
1
1
2.12
20250611
1
1
2.09
1
1
2.09
20250612
2
571
1,164.86
1
1
2.06
20250613
6
5,731
11,502.63
1
1
2.03
20250616
11
11,001
20,704.07
1
1
1.97
20250617
9
7,771
12,048.60
3
1,430
2,346.54
20250618
11
8,861
12,750.49
1
1
1.49
20250619
1
1
1.22
11
17,621
22,873.82
20250620
7
5,486
7,236.78
6
5,561
8,014.62
20250623
6
5,331
7,247.18
1
1
1.38
20250624
1
1
1.37
4
3,251
4,499.17
20250625
6
5,261
6,941.78
2
1,331
1,836.78
20250626
2
1,461
1,870.12
3
1,508
1,992.30
20250627
1
1
1.34
11
14,751
21,433.54
20250630
10
11,331
17,454.21
2
524
859.33
