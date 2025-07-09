Medtronic: A Look at How Healthcare Technology Is Improving Wildlife Conservation

Medtronic CEO, Geoff Martha, recently visited the Wildlife Science Center to see how health tech is advancing conservation science and helping to improve quality of life in wolves

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Geoff Martha, Medtronic CEO, and his wife recently visited the Wildlife Science Center to see how Medtronic healthcare technology is helping improve wildlife conservation. Read Geoff's post on LinkedIn:

Recently, my wife and I had the chance to visit the Wildlife Science Center in Minnesota and see something truly special. Over the past few years, Medtronic has been collaborating with the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute and the Wildlife Science Center to use our LINQ cardiac monitors in a completely unexpected way - on wolves and other wild species. With the help of Tim Laske and the amazing team at the Center, research is well underway to build a deeper understanding of wolf physiology that can help improve both wild conservation and captive care, including for critically endangered species like the red wolf and Mexican grey wolf. Animals around the world are being implanted with our LINQ cardiac monitors to continue learning more about their physiology, response to the environment and help track endangered species as well.



What makes this project particularly special is the dedication of Medtronic employees who volunteer their time and expertise to support this important work. Their commitment exemplifies Tenet 6 of our Mission: to be a good citizen - globally. I left inspired by the passion of our people, our research partners, and reminded how far technology and compassion can reach - even into the wild.



