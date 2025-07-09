

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a study published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, the mental health benefits of exercise don't just depend on how much you move, but also on why and how you're doing it.



Researchers looked at over 700 studies published between 2018 and 2023. They studied how different types of physical activity like leisure activities, work, travel, or housework, affect mental health. They also examined how the setting and purpose of the activity play a role.



'For example, if a soccer player runs down the field and kicks the game-winning ball, their mental health is fantastic,' said co-author Patrick O'Connor. 'In contrast, if you do the exact same exercise but miss the goal and people are blaming you, you likely feel very differently. Anecdotes such as these show how context matters even when people are performing a similar exercise dose.'



The study found that fun or relaxing physical activities, such as jogging, biking for pleasure, or taking a yoga class, are linked to better mental health. People who regularly engage in these activities tend to report less depression and anxiety. But the benefits aren't as clear when it comes to tasks like doing housework or having a physically demanding job.



The researchers further noted that while exercise can help improve mental health, it shouldn't be seen as a cure-all. Deeper issues like financial struggles, housing problems, and lack of healthcare play a much bigger role in the mental health crisis.



As the researchers explain, physical inactivity didn't cause today's mental health crisis, so exercise alone won't fix it either. They suggest that we should view exercise as just one part of a bigger mental health strategy. Moreover, understanding the limits of exercise can help us use it more effectively to support emotional well-being.



