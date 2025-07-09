

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc rallied against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The franc climbed to a 2-day high of 0.7939 against the greenback, 6-day high of 1.0796 against the pound and a 1-1/2-month high of 0.9304 against the euro, off its early lows of 0.7979, 1.0842 and 0.9341, respectively. The currency is poised to find resistance around 0.78 against the greenback, 1.06 against the pound and 0.92 against the euro.



