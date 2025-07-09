Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Tim Manton as Corporate Controller

New hire supports operational scale-up and financial infrastructure as company ramps U.S. motor manufacturing

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leader in drone technology and component manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Tim Manton, CPA, as Corporate Controller, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Brian Hoff. Manton brings more than 15 years of experience in financial operations, M&A, and reporting across high-growth and acquisition-driven companies.

"Tim brings strong financial acumen and experience critical to dynamic, scaling environments," said Hoff. "His background in M&A, systems integration, and financial oversight makes him a valuable addition as we sharpen our focus on execution and operational efficiency."

Manton most recently served as Director of Finance and Accounting at Sony Electronics (formerly KinaTrax), where he helped lead the company through a strategic acquisition. His prior roles at Blue Force Technologies and Ultra Electronics included ERP transitions, public company reporting, and post-merger financial integration.

The appointment comes as Unusual Machines scales its domestic operations, including a 17,000-square-foot motor production facility in Orlando, Florida. The company is actively building out its financial and operational infrastructure to support U.S.-made components, including high-performance drone motors designed to meet growing regulatory and customer demand.

"Strong financial systems are the foundation of any growing business," Hoff added. "Tim's leadership will be instrumental as we invest in the people, processes, and platforms that support disciplined growth and a competitive U.S. manufacturing strategy."

Please visit: unusualmachines.com/careers the company's latest job opportunities.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information, visit unusualmachines.com

Investor Contact:

CS Investor Relations
investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact
media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-expands-leadership-team-with-appointment-of-tim-manton-as-co-1047363

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
