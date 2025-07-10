Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTC Pink: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) ("NatBridge" or the "Company"), the Company is announcing a clarification to its news release dated July 7, 2025 whereby, as a result of a technical/formatting error, the news release erroneously did not set out the number of restricted share units and stock options granted. The Company confirms that it has granted an aggregate of 1,600,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 850,000 stock options ("Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company in accordance with its omnibus equity incentive plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.27 per share for a period of five (5) years. The RSUs and the Options were granted to certain directors and officers who were strategically appointed to the Company's management as announced by news release dated April 15, 2025 and form part of their management contracts.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTC Pink: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company, also listed in the United States and Germany, leading the gold resource supply side of NatGold Digital Ltd.'s revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold mining ecosystem. This innovative approach redefines how gold's value is captured through tokenization-eliminating extraction and its environmental, social, and financial costs through a blockchain-powered, eco-friendly digital mining process. NatBridge's strategy is focused on the supply side of the NatGold ecosystem. By acquiring gold resources that qualify as Certified NatGold Resources, in accordance with NatGold Digital's strict token certification standards, NatBridge is establishing itself as a key player in this industry-operating at the intersection of three major global investment trends: gold, sustainable investing, and the tokenization of real-world assets.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the acquisition of NI 43-101 gold resources, the ability to digitally mine NatGold coins, the viability of the NatGold tokenization and monetization ecosystem, and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to NatBridge Resources' proposed operations, acquiring and developing gold resources and their tokenization, and the receipt of required approvals. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of NatBridge Resources to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of NatBridge Resources's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in NatBridge Resources's required securities filings on SEDAR+. Although NatBridge Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required bylaw, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

