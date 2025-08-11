Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTC Pink: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) ("NatBridge" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Teras Resources Inc. for the purchase of certain mining claims and related property interests comprising the Cahuilla Gold project in Imperial County, California.

The Cahuilla property is located in northwestern Imperial County, California, approximately two miles west of the community of Salton Sea Beach and 30 miles south of the city of Indio. The property lies in the eastern foothills of the Santa Rosa Mountains west of the Salton Sea. The Cahuilla property consists of approximately 1,680 acres of patented claims that cover portions of Sections 19, 20, 29, and 30, T.9S., R.9E., San Bernardino Base and Meridian. A detailed NI 43-101 Technical Report dated March 10, 2021 provides more information on the project.

Per NatBridge CEO and Director Stephen Moses, "We are excited to move forward with the acquisition of the titles in the Cahuilla project. The project marks a significant step in our strategy to build a portfolio of properties that will meet the strict tokenization requirements set out by NatGold Digital Ltd. We thank the management team of Teras for their professionalism and look forward to collaborating toward a successful closing."

The acquisition is scheduled in two stages, each of which will require a separate agreement. The executed LOI provides terms for an Agreement to acquire claims in Phase 1.

Phase 1 covers title to two parcels comprising approximately 12,290,139 tonnes containing 122,211 indicated oz of gold at 0.005 oz/ton cut off grade. Under the terms of the LOI, USD$50,000 is payable upon execution of the LOI and will be deductible from the total purchase price. An additional 10% of the purchase price will be payable within 60 days of signature of a Definitive Agreement. The balance will be due after tokenization of the titles.

As part of Phase 1, Teras will divest the subsurface mineral rights to the two titles and convey a 100% interest in the titles to NatBridge. Upon completion of full payment as outlined in a Definitive Agreement, NatBridge will no longer be responsible for any ongoing fees related to the sub-surface or the surface rights.

The Parties agree to work towards negotiating an agreement for the additional titles represented in Phase 2. The parcels in Phase 2 include an indicated resource of approximately 50,702,466 tonnes containing 596,535 oz of gold at 0.005 oz/ton cutoff grade. It is agreed that the Phase 2 acquisition is expected to be based upon similar conditions as Phase 1, including terms of payment following tokenization, although the payment schedule may be modified.

The parties have agreed to enter into a Definitive Agreement for the acquisition within forty-five days, subject to the completion of satisfactory due diligence and compliance with all required regulatory requirements.

Closing of the acquisition is subject to the customary conditions, due diligence, and the execution of the Definitive Agreement. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

This LOI replaces and supersedes any prior agreements or arrangements entered into by Teras and NatBridge.

Lawrence Segerstrom, CPG, an advisor to NatBridge, and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTC Pink: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company, also listed in the United States and Germany, leading the gold resource supply side of NatGold Digital Ltd.'s revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold tokenization ecosystem. This innovative approach redefines how gold's value can be captured through tokenization, eliminating extraction and its environmental, social, and financial costs through a blockchain-powered, eco-friendly digital mining process. NatBridge's strategy is focused on the supply side of the NatGold ecosystem. By acquiring gold resources that meet the qualification criteria of NatGold Digital, in accordance with NatGold Digital's strict token certification standards, NatBridge is establishing itself as a key player in this industry - operating at the intersection of three major global investment trends: gold, sustainable investing, and the tokenization of real-world assets.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the acquisition of NI 43-101 gold resources, the ability to digitally mine NatGold coins, the viability of the NatGold tokenization and monetization ecosystem, and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to NatBridge Resources' proposed operations, acquiring and developing gold resources and their tokenization, and the receipt of required approvals. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of NatBridge Resources to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of NatBridge Resources' projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in NatBridge Resources' required securities filings on SEDAR+. Although NatBridge Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward- looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

