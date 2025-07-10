

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a lit day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.50 percent.



Japan will release June numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting a dip 0.2 percent on month and a gain of 2.9 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly contraction and the 3.2 percent yearly gain in May.



Malaysia will see May figures for unemployment; in April, the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Thursday for Asarnha Bucha Day and will reopen on Friday.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News