

EQS-Media / 10.07.2025 / 01:00 CET/CEST

( EuropeNewswire.Net ) - TerraMaster, a leader in innovative storage solutions, announces exclusive Prime Day 2025 deals, with discounts of up to 25% on NAS and DA.

New (10% off)



TerraMaster Prime-Day F4 SSD : 4-bay all-flash NAS, compact, 5GbE speed, AI backup of photos and 4K streaming. Ideal with TNAS Mobile App for multimedia and home backups.

: 4-bay all-flash NAS, compact, 5GbE speed, AI backup of photos and 4K streaming. Ideal with TNAS Mobile App for multimedia and home backups. D4 SSD: For creators, it supports USB 4 (40Gbps), speeds up to 3257MB/s in RAID 0, perfect for 4K/8K editing. Backup with TDAS App. Home users F4-212 (25% off): 4-bay NAS with 120TB, ideal for home storage and backup.

4-bay NAS with 120TB, ideal for home storage and backup. F4-423 (20% off): 4-bay NAS with Intel N5105, 4 GB RAM, two 2.5GbE ports, M.2 NVMe cache, TOS 6. SMBs and developers F4-424 Pro (20% off): 4-bay NAS, Intel i3-N305 8-core, 32GB DDR5, speeds up to 283MB/s.

4-bay NAS, Intel i3-N305 8-core, 32GB DDR5, speeds up to 283MB/s. F4-424 Max (25% off): 4-bay NAS, Intel 10-core, 8GB DDR5, two 10GbE ports, 4K decoding. Creative professionals F8 SSD (25% off): 8-bay all-flash NAS, Intel quad-core, 8GB DDR5, 10GbE port.

8-bay all-flash NAS, Intel quad-core, 8GB DDR5, 10GbE port. D4-320 (20% off): 4-bay DAS, USB 3.2 Gen 2, speeds up to 1030MB/s.

4-bay DAS, USB 3.2 Gen 2, speeds up to 1030MB/s. D8 Hybrid (20% off): 8-bay hybrid DAS, USB 3.2 Gen 2, for SMBs and professionals. For details:

Official Store , Amazon IT,

Follow TerraMaster:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terramasterofficial

X: https://www.x.com/TerraMasters

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-master

