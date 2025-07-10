

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.2 percent on month in June, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.



That was in line with expectations and down from the upwardly revised 0.1 percent contraction in May (originally -0.2 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.9 percent - again matching forecasts and down from the upwardly revised 3.3 percent increase in the previous month (originally 3.2 percent).



Export prices were up 0.1 percent on month and down 1.6 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices fell 1.6 percent on month and 6.1 percent on year in June.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News