Nasscom Launches US CEO Forum in New York to Strengthen India-US Tech and Innovation Partnership; Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant Appointed as Chair

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era defined by digital disruption, frontier technologies, and global rebalancing, tech collaboration has emerged as a central pillar of bilateral engagement. The United States and India share one of the world's most strategic and future-facing technology partnerships. To further deepen this collaboration, Nasscom has announced the formation of The US CEO Forum at the Consulate General of India in New York. The Forum brings together leading Indian technology CEOs and influential US stakeholders to drive high-level strategic dialogue across innovation, enterprise, policy, and talent development.

Nasscom also announced the appointment of Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, as Chair of the US CEO Forum, with Amit Chadha, CEO and MD of L&T Technology Services, joining as Co-Chair.

Conceived as a premier leadership platform, the Nasscom US CEO Forum aims to advance the technology and innovation partnership between India and the United States, one of the world's most forward-looking bilateral relationships.

The Forum will also include other prominent leaders from the Indian diaspora, including, Mohit Joshi, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra, Sudhir Singh, CEO & Executive Director, Coforge, Sandeep Kalra, CEO, Persistent Systems, R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware Technologies, Angan Guha, CEO & MD, Birlasoft, Vikram Sehgal, Co-Founder, Nagarro, Balkrishan Kalra, President & CEO, Genpact, Manish Tandon, CEO & MD, Zensar Technologies, Partha De Sarkar, Whole-time Director, Hinduja Global Solutions, Chinmay Pandit, Whole time Director, President - Americas, KPIT, Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, Fractal, Srinivas Pallia, CEO & MD, Wipro, Mohit Thukral, CEO, Arise, and, Rostow Ravanan, Chairman & CEO, Alfahive.

Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom, said, "The launch of the Nasscom US CEO Forum marks an important milestone in deepening the India-US technology partnership. This platform brings together industry leaders to foster meaningful collaboration, align with key stakeholders, and explore new frontiers in innovation, talent, and investment. As both nations look to shape a future driven by technology and shared values, the Forum aims to strengthen connections that generate lasting impact across economies, communities, and global markets."

Speaking at the launch, Amb. Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Consulate General of India, New York, said, "We are delighted to host the launch of the NASSCOM US CEO Forum at the Consulate in New York. Creation of this platform is timely and it has potential to act as a force multiplier for India-US tech partnership and the future of innovation, talent, and global leadership."

Through strategic dialogue, policy engagement, and thought leadership, the Forum advances the broader vision of deepening bilateral trade, as outlined in the Mission $500 Billion initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. With technology as a key pillar of the TRUST agenda, the Indian tech sector is poised to play a central role in realizing this shared ambition.

The US CEO Forum will serve as a sustained engagement platform to reinforce the India-US tech corridor as a foundation for global digital transformation and inclusive economic growth.

It will also focus on advancing the India-US tech partnership from collaboration to co-creation, unlocking the transformative potential of AI, semiconductors, clean tech, and future skills. It will explore how cross-border partnerships can build resilient, secure, and innovation-led digital ecosystems.

With the foundational theme "India Tech for America's Growth," the Nasscom US CEO Forum positions Indian technology industry as a strategic partner in shaping the digital century.

About Nasscom

Nasscom represents the voice of over $284bn technology industry in India with the vision to establish the nation as the world's leading technology ecosystem. Boasting a diverse and influential community of over 3500 member companies our network spans the entire spectrum of the industry from DeepTech and AI start ups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centres to Engineering firms. Guided by our vision, our strategic imperatives are to accelerate skilling at scale for future-ready talent, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with a focus on Trust, and innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

