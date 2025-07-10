

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation from Germany and industrial output from Italy are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's final inflation data for June. Flash inflation showed that consumer price inflation eased to 2.0 percent from 2.1 percent in May.



At 3.00 am ET, industrial output data is due from Turkey.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes industrial production for May. Economists expect industrial output to fall 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 1.0 percent increase in April.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News