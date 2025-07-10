Touchstone Exploration, Inc.: Total Voting Rights

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) provides an update regarding its share capital following the cancellation of previously issued common shares.

Further to the Company's announcement on 30 June 2025, a total of 50,363,415 common shares which were previously issued to the settlement agent in conjunction with a private placement, have now been cancelled.

Following the cancellation, the Company confirms that its issued share capital and total voting rights will consist of 261,097,246 common shares. The Company does not hold any common shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or any change to their interest in, the Company.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

