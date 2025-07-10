Anzeige
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
10.07.25 | 08:17
0,937 Euro
-2,19 % -0,021
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9561,06209:50
Dow Jones News
10.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Notice of Interim Results

DJ Notice of Interim Results 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Notice of Interim Results 
10-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
  
 
Timing of Release of 2025 Interim Results and Investor Conference Call 
 
  
 
  
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") today announces that it will be releasing its Interim Results for 
the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025 at 7.00am GMT on Friday 08 August 2025. 
 
  
 
An investor conference call will be hosted by I-RES' management at 9.00am GMT on 08 August 2025. 
 
  
 
The details for this call are outlined below: 
 
  
 
United Kingdom (Local)       +44 20 3936 2999 
 
United Kingdom (Toll-Free)     +44 808 189 0158 
 
Ireland (Toll-Free)        +353 1800 816 490 
 
United States (Toll-Free)     +1 855 979 6654 
 
Canada (Toll-Free)         +1 833 294 2546 
 
Global Dial-In Numbers         
 
Access Code: 212178

To view to the investor conference call using the Live Webcast Facility, please register at the webcast link: Here

We recommend you register for the Live Webcast Facility at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. Should you have difficulties accessing the Live Webcast Facility please contact your IT team or use the teleconference facility (referred to above) to dial in via telephone. It will not be possible to use the Live Webcast Facility to ask questions.

The Company's Results Presentation will be available on the I-RES website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/ results-centre

A replay will be available after the call is completed using the following details: +44808 304 5227. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 656526. The replay will expire on Friday, August 22, 2025, 11:59 PM BST.

END

For further information please contact:

For Investor Relations:

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

Stephen Mulcair, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

For Media Queries:

Cathal Barry, Drury iresreit@drury.ie Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281

Gavin McLoughlin, Drury iresreit@drury.ie Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 395465 
EQS News ID:  2167736 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2167736&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
