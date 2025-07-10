

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L), a gambling company, Thursday said its like-for-like net gaming revenue for the full year increased 11% to about 795 million pounds.



For the year, the company now expects underlying operating profit to be better than its outlook. It sees like-for-like operating profit of at least 63 million pounds.



'We are at an exciting inflection point for the Group with the land-based casino reforms now law and coming into force from 22 July. At that point, we will begin the process of securing licence variations from local authorities in England and Wales ahead of the rollout of additional gaming machines across the Grosvenor estate to better meet customer demand,' said John O'Reilly, Chief Executive.



