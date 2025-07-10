

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L), a water company, Thursday said it is on track to deliver full-year results in line with outlook.



'We anticipate the main contributors of our operational outperformance to be improvements in leakage, driven by increased proactive work to find and fix leaks, and our continued efforts to bring down storm overflow spills,' the company said in a statement.



Additionally, Severn Trent has raised its investments in capital programme by 19% to about 360 million pounds in the year.



The company also noted that it is on track for capital expenditure of between 1.7 billion pounds and 1.9 billion pounds.



