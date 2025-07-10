BRP Inc.: BRP Makes History with Red Dot 2025 Win

BRP Makes History with Red Dot 2025 Win

VALCOURT, QC, July 10, 2025

First Canadian company to be named Red Dot: Design Team of the Year, BRP also celebrates five additional awards for its Can-Am line up including a Best of the Best award

VALCOURT, QC, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) (NASDAQ:DOOO), whose Design & Innovation team was recently named "Red Dot: Design Team of the Year 2025", a first for a Canadian company, added five additional awards to its collection yesterday during the Red Dot Award ceremony. Among these distinctions, BRP's electric motorcycle Can-Am Pulse received the Best of the Best award, the highest distinction in the competition. The prestigious design organization also recognized the Can-Am Origin, Can-Am Canyon Redrock, Can-Am Maverick R Max, and Can-Am Outlander XT 1000R. These products stood out for their bold and purposeful designs, and were praised for redefining the rider experience across roads, trails, and everywhere in between.

These new accolades were announced as BRP's Design & Innovation team travelled to Essen, Germany to officially claim the "Red Dot: Design Team of the Year 2025" title. Members of the public will now be able to see firsthand what sets BRP's design apart through a dedicated exhibition showcasing the design process and award-winning products. Over the next six weeks, while in Essen, visitors are invited to the Red Dot Design Museum, where they can learn more about BRP's unique approach to rider-centric innovation.

"These five new Red Dot awards, and this incredible recognition, are, above all, a testament to our people," said Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer at BRP. "Designing paradigm shifting products takes more than creativity; it takes trust, collaboration, and an environment where ideas can thrive. While our cutting-edge facilities create the right conditions, it's the determination to constantly challenge conventions and elevate each other's ideas that makes this team's members exceptional. After 40 years at BRP, I have the privilege of working alongside some of the best designers in the world and I'm more energized than ever by what we're building, together".

More on BRP's Award-Winning Designs

Can-Am Pulse

The Can-Am Pulse motorcycle was designed to reimagine urban mobility through the lens of accessibility. Its bold, compact form, marked by sculpted volumes and avant-garde details, balances playfulness with a strong visual identity. Rather than intimidate, its design welcomes all riders.

Every element of the Pulse was crafted to support confidence and clarity in motion. The clean surfaces reduce visual complexity, while well-integrated components, like the enclosed silent chain-case, enhance the sleek profile. Built on a platform that prioritizes modularity, the Pulse is more than a commuter bike; it's a statement that urban riding can be bold and distinctly modern.

Can-Am Origin

Rooted in motocross heritage and inspired by the silent power of the snowy owl, the Can-Am Origin is designed for seamless transitions between city streets and rugged trails. Its sculpted, aerodynamic form balances muscular lines with minimalist precision, creating a strong visual identity and a connection with the rider.

Every design choice reflects intent: compact proportions for visual balance and control, enclosed elements that enhance the sleek silhouette while reducing visual clutter, and a modular platform that strips complexity for a cleaner, more sustainable design. The result? A bold, modern ride that feels as good as it looks, both in motion and at rest.

Can-Am Canyon Redrock

The Can-Am Canyon Redrock brings a new design language to three-wheel adventure. Its tall, narrow stance, elevated clearance, and bold geometry signal confidence and off-road capability at first glance. Every detail, from the high approach angles to the integrated bash guards, was shaped to reflect rugged performance.

Designed for adaptability, its 21 LinQ attachment points, adjustable windshield, and generous storage are fully integrated into a cohesive, functional form. A rider-focused cockpit with a 10.25" touchscreen and intuitive handlebar controls ensures clarity and control. With adjustable ergonomics tailored to long journeys, the Canyon proves that purposeful design can deliver both durability and comfort on any road.

Can-Am Maverick R Max

The Can-Am Maverick R Max was designed to elevate off-road adventure to a collective experience. Its extended proportions are sculpted to welcome four passengers without compromising agility or control. Every element inside the cabin, from the adjustable seats to the clean sightlines and 10.25" display, was shaped for shared excitement and ergonomy.

Visually, the Maverick R Max projects power and speed through a low-profile cage, muscular stance, and a striking new dusty navy colourway with red and white accents. Its bold silhouette and high-performance components come together as a unified design statement: this machine is built to move, to perform, and to be seen.

Can-Am Outlander XT 1000R

With its lion-inspired front end, signature lighting, and wide, assertive stance, the Can-Am Outlander XT 1000R brings a bold, sculpted presence to the utility ATV (all-terrain vehicle) world, setting a new visual identity for Can-Am's workhorse lineup, as function meets a bold and unmistakable aesthetic.

Every design choice balances muscle and precision. The Outlander XT 1000R integrates advanced features, like generous onboard storage and refined ergonomics, into a clean, purposeful form. Optimized floorboards, a well-positioned seat, and intuitive handlebar controls offer comfort and command over long days of riding.

With these five new awards, BRP now boasts an impressive collection of international design and innovation recognitions, totalling 200 prizes, including 61 Red Dots.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

