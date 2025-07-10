

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation held steady in June after accelerating in the previous month, Statistics Norway reported Thursday.



The consumer price index registered an annual growth of 3.0 percent in June, the same as in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to rise to 3.1 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.7 percent from last year, and those for housing and utilities were 4.2 percent more expensive. Health costs increased 4.5 percent, while clothing and footwear prices dropped 4.0 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes energy prices and tax changes, accelerated to 3.1 percent from 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in May, slower than the 0.4 percent gain in May.



