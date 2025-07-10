Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
10.07.25 | 10:04
37,410 Euro
-0,27 % -0,100
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,44037,45010:05
37,43037,44010:05
Dow Jones News
10.07.2025 09:33 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted secures project financing for Greater Changhua 2

DJ Ørsted secures project financing for Greater Changhua 2 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted secures project financing for Greater Changhua 2 
10-Jul-2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10.7.2025 09:00:02 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
 
Ørsted has reached financial close on a project finance package with 25 banks and 5 Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) to 
raise approximately TWD 90 billion (about DKK 20 billion) for the 632 MW offshore wind farm Greater Changhua 2. 
 
This is part of the financing structure for the project, on which Ørsted simultaneously is progressing as planned with 
an equity divestment expected to be completed once the project is operational. The transaction ensures further progress 
on both Ørsted's partnership and divestment programme and its strategic priorities. 
 
Located approximately 50-60 km off the coast of Changhua County, Taiwan, Greater Changhua 2 is a 632 MW offshore wind 
farm that is comprised of both Greater Changhua 2a, which is operational, and Greater Changhua 2b, which is currently 
under construction and is expected to be commissioned towards the end of 2025. 
 
Trond Westlie, Group CFO of Ørsted, says: 
 
"We've received very strong support from both international and local banks and export credit agencies for the project 
financing of Greater Changhua 2. This shows that there is a healthy appetite for premium assets with robust contractual 
structures, and it's a clear sign that we're working diligently to deliver on our divestment and partnerships 
programme. While funding of Ørsted's activities primarily has been undertaken at the group level, we have extensive 
experience in structuring financing packages on behalf of incoming partners. This transaction is another important step 
forward for the strategic priorities we've set for ourselves." 
 
The asset-level project financing package, which was originated and structured by Ørsted, will be supported by 
guarantees from 5 ECAs: Export Finance Norway (Eksfin), the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), the 
Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM), Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China (T-EXIM), and UK Export Finance 
(UKEF). 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Ørsted Global Media Relations 
Jakob Gøtzsche Vesterager 
+45 99 55 78 21 
javen@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com   
 
About Ørsted 
 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its 
science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in 
Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the 
group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, 
and X. 
 
Attachments 
 . Greater Changhua 2 Project Financing Investor News.pdf 
 . Greater Changhua 2.jpg 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  395469 
EQS News ID:  2167852 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2167852&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.