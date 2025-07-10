

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Water Services Regulation Authority, Ofwat, has proposed a 24 million pounds enforcement package following its findings that Pennon Group plc's (PNN.L) subsidiary, South West Water, failed to meet its legal obligations in managing wastewater treatment works and its network. These failures resulted in the discharge of wastewater into the environment when it should not have occurred. South West Water has agreed to deliver the enforcement package by 2030.



As part of the enforcement package, South West Water has recognised its failures and is taking steps to put it right.



The enforcement package includes: a 20 million pounds investment between 2025 and 2030 aimed at reducing spills from specific storm overflows, particularly those in environmentally sensitive or community-focused areas; a 2 pounds million local fund to address sewer misuse and misconnections, which contribute to environmental pollution; and 2 million pounds in funding through a Nature Recovery Fund to support environmental groups in delivering local improvements.



In addition the company will commit to taking the necessary steps to address the failures Ofwat has identified, securing its future compliance.



