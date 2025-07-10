

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.7879 against the euro, from an early low of 1.7966.



The aussie advanced to 95.93 against the yen, from an early 2-day low of 95.39.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie climbed to 3-day high of 0.6559 and 0.8967 from early lows of 0.6534 and 0.8942, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0904 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 1.0892.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.77 against the euro, 96.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.10 against the kiwi.



