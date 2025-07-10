

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 0.6021 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 0.5998.



The kiwi advanced to 88.07 against the yen, from an early 2-day low of 87.56.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.9490 from an early low of 1.9572.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen and 1.92 against the euro.



