

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 1.3664 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3689.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie edged up to 107.17 and 1.6025 from an early 3-day low of 106.58 and an 8-day low of 1.6072, respectively.



If the loonie extend its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.34 against the greenback, 108.00 against the yen and 1.58 against the euro.



