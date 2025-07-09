Orchid Island Capital, Inc.: Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2025 Results, July 2025 Monthly Dividend and June 30, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

July 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

Estimated Book Value Per Share as of June 30, 2025 of $7.21

Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.29 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, including an estimated $0.45 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments

Estimated (4.7)% total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2025

Estimated book value, net loss and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of June 30, 2025

Next Dividend Announcement Expected August 13, 2025

Vero Beach, Fla., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of July 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid August 28, 2025 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on July 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of July 31, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on August 13, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of July 9, 2025, the Company had 126,715,437 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 126,566,926 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated June 30, 2025 Book Value Per Share

The Company's estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2025 was $7.21. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At June 30, 2025, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $912.0 million with 126,566,926 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Loss Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $0.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which includes an estimated $0.45 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.36 per share. Net loss per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company's estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was (4.7)%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company's stockholders' equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $(0.37) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.36 and a decrease in book value per share of $(0.73) from March 31, 2025.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of June 30, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company's financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, are subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.



RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Apr 25 - Jun-25 Jun-25 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Jul) in Jul) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 30yr 3.0 $ 855,065 $ 755,430 10.80% 88.35 3.00% 3.48% 52 300 6.3% 6.7% $ 21,888 $ (22,219 ) 30yr 3.5 167,884 153,788 2.20% 91.60 3.50% 4.04% 64 282 8.2% 7.8% 4,139 (4,199 ) 30yr 4.0 160,080 150,339 2.15% 93.92 4.00% 4.70% 50 305 6.6% 6.3% 3,788 (3,964 ) 30yr 4.5 288,330 277,819 3.97% 96.35 4.50% 5.44% 36 319 8.4% 8.1% 5,744 (6,310 ) 30yr 5.0 422,972 417,113 5.96% 98.61 5.00% 5.92% 31 323 9.8% 9.0% 8,328 (9,327 ) 30yr 5.5 1,243,786 1,256,498 17.97% 101.02 5.50% 6.42% 12 343 4.7% 6.1% 21,985 (26,073 ) 30yr 6.0 2,222,321 2,278,329 32.58% 102.52 6.00% 6.94% 11 344 7.1% 8.0% 26,209 (34,298 ) 30yr 6.5 1,354,906 1,409,903 20.16% 104.06 6.50% 7.40% 14 342 14.0% 14.9% 10,788 (15,377 ) 30yr 7.0 264,463 279,342 3.99% 105.63 7.00% 7.95% 20 332 28.3% 32.8% 1,778 (2,358 ) 30yr Total 6,979,807 6,978,561 99.79% 99.98 5.45% 6.30% 22 333 8.9% 10.1% 104,647 (124,125 ) Total Pass-Through RMBS 6,979,807 6,978,561 99.79% 99.98 5.45% 6.30% 22 333 8.9% 10.1% 104,647 (124,125 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 6,178 524 0.01% 8.48 4.00% 4.57% 161 73 13.8% 12.4% 2 (2 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,481 340 0.00% 13.72 3.00% 3.64% 125 225 0.7% 1.9% (1 ) (1 ) IO 30yr 4.0 67,972 12,807 0.18% 18.84 4.00% 4.60% 130 221 8.0% 6.3% (261 ) 178 IO 30yr 4.5 2,941 552 0.01% 18.78 4.50% 4.99% 180 167 9.3% 7.6% (5 ) 2 IO 30yr 5.0 1,555 327 0.00% 21.04 5.00% 5.37% 180 167 7.4% 3.4% (5 ) 3 IO Total 81,127 14,550 0.21% 17.93 4.01% 4.59% 135 206 8.3% 6.6% (270 ) 180 IIO 30yr 4.0 19,860 248 0.00% 1.25 0.00% 4.40% 93 255 0.5% 5.2% 106 (79 ) Total Structured RMBS 100,987 14,798 0.21% 14.65 3.22% 4.56% 127 216 6.8% 6.3% (164 ) 101 Total Mortgage Assets $ 7,080,794 $ 6,993,359 100.00% 5.42% 6.28% 23 331 8.9% 10.1% $ 104,483 $ (124,024 )

Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures $ (115,000 ) Aug-26 $ (1,150 ) $ 1,150 5-Year Treasury Future(2) (487,500 ) Sep-25 (10,210 ) 9,980 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (228,500 ) Sep-25 (7,505 ) 7,288 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) (197,500 ) Sep-25 (8,719 ) 8,376 ERIS Swap Futures (10,000 ) Sep-25 (231 ) 224 Swaps (3,843,300 ) Feb-31 (98,874 ) 95,484 Hedge Total $ (4,881,800 ) $ (126,689 ) $ 122,502 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (22,206 ) $ (1,522 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.00 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $531.4 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.13 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $256.2 million. (4) Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.27 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $225.7 million.





RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of June 30, 2025 Fannie Mae $ 4,421,357 63.2 % Freddie Mac 2,572,002 36.8 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,993,359 100.0 %



Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of June 30, 2025 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 286,847 4.1 % Whole Pool Assets 6,706,512 95.9 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,993,359 100.0 %



Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of June 30, 2025 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $ 385,253 5.8 % 4.47 % 18 7/30/2025 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 382,428 5.7 % 4.47 % 18 7/28/2025 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 348,072 5.2 % 4.48 % 16 7/23/2025 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 338,514 5.1 % 4.42 % 110 11/13/2025 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 329,804 5.0 % 4.47 % 24 9/12/2025 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 324,113 4.9 % 4.47 % 67 9/22/2025 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 310,890 4.7 % 4.47 % 59 9/25/2025 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 307,521 4.6 % 4.49 % 29 7/30/2025 Goldman, Sachs & Co 306,838 4.6 % 4.48 % 29 7/30/2025 DV Securities, LLC Repo 298,080 4.5 % 4.48 % 41 9/23/2025 ING Financial Markets LLC 295,129 4.4 % 4.48 % 31 7/31/2025 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 294,156 4.4 % 4.48 % 21 7/23/2025 StoneX Financial Inc. 284,546 4.3 % 4.47 % 17 7/18/2025 South Street Securities, LLC 281,970 4.2 % 4.47 % 62 9/23/2025 Clear Street LLC 281,435 4.2 % 4.48 % 68 9/22/2025 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 278,749 4.2 % 4.47 % 16 8/27/2025 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 260,220 3.9 % 4.50 % 21 7/23/2025 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 256,787 3.9 % 4.45 % 8 7/8/2025 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 250,750 3.8 % 4.49 % 16 7/21/2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia 246,144 3.7 % 4.48 % 28 8/12/2025 Bank of Montreal 228,211 3.4 % 4.48 % 21 7/23/2025 Banco Santander SA 186,933 2.8 % 4.48 % 16 7/16/2025 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 144,308 2.2 % 4.47 % 56 9/8/2025 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 35,028 0.5 % 4.48 % 17 7/17/2025 Total Borrowings $ 6,655,879 100.0 % 4.47 % 35 11/13/2025

