

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 1-week low of 0.7920 against the Swiss franc, a 3-day low of 145.76 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.1750 against the euro, from early highs of 0.7951, 146.47 and 1.1726, respectively.



Against the pound, the greenback edged down to 1.3620 from an early high of 1.3595.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.78 against the franc, 142.00 against the yen, 1.18 against the euro and 1.38 against the pound.



