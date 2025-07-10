

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in June to the highest level in six months, the latest report from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 2.4 percent increase in May.



Further, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2024, when prices had risen 3.0 percent.



The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco quickened to 6.2 percent from 5.4 percent. Inflation based on utilities rose to 2.0 percent from 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, the decline in transport charges eased to 1.5 percent from 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent, as estimated.



