

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Homeland Security has announced that it would send administrative subpoenas to Harvard University regarding its Student Visitor and Exchange Program.



This comes after the university repeatedly refused past requests to hand over the required information for its Student Visitor and Exchange Program certification.



'We tried to do things the easy way with Harvard. Now, through their refusal to cooperate, we have to do things the hard way,' said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. 'Harvard, like other universities, has allowed foreign students to abuse their visa privileges and advocate for violence and terrorism on campus. If Harvard won't defend the interests of its students, then we will.'



Given the allegations of disciplinary disparity involving non-immigrant students, the documents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) demand that Harvard turn over relevant records, communications, and other documents relevant to the enforcement of immigration laws since January 1, 2020, DHS said.



On May 22, Secretary Noem ordered DHS to terminate the Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification after the globally reputed educational institution failed to provide information about the criminality and misconduct of foreign students on its campus.



DHS urged other universities and academic institutions that are required to submit similar information to take note of Harvard's actions, and the repercussions, when considering whether or not to comply with similar requests.



