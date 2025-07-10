

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Lifestyle Co. Ltd. (TKLF) revealed a profit for full year that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $6.64 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $7.48 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $210.12 million from $195.68 million last year.



Tokyo Lifestyle Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



