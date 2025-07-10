Company has reduced GHG emissions 35% since 2018

Achieved 83% of waste target and surpassed water target

Reported 76% of 2024 net sales were from products and solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future

Invested $1.7 billion in research and development for sustainable solutions aligned with company's Positive Impact Framework since 2020

Commits to new target to become net zero by 2050

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced in its 2024 Sustainability Report that the company is progressing toward its sustainability targets. Furthering its goals beyond 2030, the report also details Eaton's new commitment to becoming net zero by 2050-a target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Highlights from Eaton's sustainability report include:

Reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 35%, up from 31% in 2023, in its operations since 2018 through energy efficiency projects, energy conservation, and shifts to renewable energy. Eaton's goal is to reduce 50% of GHGs from its operations by 2030 and become net zero by 2050.

Certified 83% of manufacturing sites as zero waste to landfill, up from 79% in 2023-advancing toward the goal of 100% certification by 2030.

Certified 21% of manufacturing sites as zero water discharge, up from 16% in 2023, surpassing its goal to certify 10% of its sites in water-stressed areas by 2030.

, up from 16% in 2023, surpassing its goal to certify 10% of its sites in water-stressed areas by 2030. Invested $1.7 billion in research and development for solutions aligned with the company's Positive Impact Framework since 2020, up from $1.3 billion in 2023, and progressing toward its goal to invest $3B by 2030.

"We're proud to demonstrate meaningful progress on our sustainability journey," said Harold Jones, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, Eaton Business System, Eaton. "Powered by the dedication of our global teams and our ongoing commitment to support customers, partners and the communities in which we live and work, we're turning our vision for a more sustainable future into reality."

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

