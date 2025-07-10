BeMetals Corp.: BeMetals Enters Non-Binding Agreement for Option of Savant Gold Project in Ontario, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) ("BeMetals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV:PPP)(OTCQB:PMCOF)(Frankfurt:1ET0) ("Prospector" or the "Vendor") to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Savant Gold Exploration Project (the "Savant Project" or the "Property"), located in a highly prospective gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The Savant Project spans approximately 232 km² in one of Ontario's most prolific gold-producing regions and is located near several past producers as well as current operating mines, including the Red Lake and Musselwhite mines. The Property hosts numerous historical and recently identified high-grade gold occurrences, with geology analogous to iron formation-style deposits in the region such as the Musselwhite Mine, which reportedly produced 212,000 ounces of gold last year and as at the end of 2024, contained Mineral Reserves of 7.4 million tonnes at 6.23 g/t Au, totaling 1.5 million ounces of gold (1).

John Wilton, President and CEO of BeMetals, commented, "This acquisition aligns with BeMetals' strategy of identifying and advancing high-quality mineral projects in world class jurisdictions. Ontario provides excellent discovery potential, and the Savant Project represents a compelling early-stage opportunity in a proven gold belt. We like this Project for its district scale appeal with its numerous areas of compelling structural settings along with geochemically favourable, iron formations which are known to concentrate gold mineralizing fluids in this region. Given the improving support in Canada for unlocking value through the discovery and development of new mining projects, we believe now is an ideal time to focus on exploring Canada's underexplored regions. We are looking forward to starting the exploration field work and working closely with Prospector as soon as possible. "

Dr Robert Carpenter PhD, President, CEO & Co-Chairman of Prospector, stated "We are excited to partner with BeMetals on our Savant gold project. Their group brings technical expertise and the corporate know-how that is needed for a discovery-stage project. Savant represents a classic iron formation hosted gold district that displays high-grade gold within sheared and folded host rocks. Previous work largely focused on easy to access shoreline prospects and a comprehensive district-scale view has not been completed. We look forward to the systematic approach the BeMetals team brings to exploration"

Highlights of the Non-Binding Agreement

The LOI was signed July 9, 2025 and under its terms, Prospector grants BeMetals the exclusive right to earn up to a 100% interest in the Property, subject to satisfying the following conditions over a 5 year option period:

Initial Commitment:

Upon execution of a definitive agreement, BeMetals will commit to at least C$500,000 in exploration expenditures within the first year. Annual Expenditures:

BeMetals must incur a minimum of C$500,000 in annual exploration expenditures on the Property (or make equivalent cash payments to Prospector, or a combination of both), which BeMetals can elect to accelerate at its sole discretion. NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report:

BeMetals will deliver a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant Technical Report, outlining a Mineral Resource. Ownership terms will vary based on the size of the resource estimate: <500,000 ounces of gold: 100% of the Property is retained by Prospector. 500,000-1,000,000 ounces of gold (Inferred Mineral Resources): A 50/50 joint venture is formed with mutual rights of first refusal. =1,000,000ounces of gold (of which at least 500,000 ounces must be Indicated Mineral Resources): in which case, upon exercise of the Option, BeMetals will own 100% interest in the Property; and Success-Based Cash Payment:

A cash payment of US$5 per ounce of Mineral Resources, as reported in the Technical Report, will be made to Prospector. Net Smelter Returns Royalty ("NSR"):

If BeMetals exercises the Option and acquires 100% interest in the Property, BeMetals will grant a 0.5% NSR to Prospector on the Property.

Completion of a definitive option agreement is subject to standard conditions, including satisfactory due diligence, negotiation of final terms, and any required regulatory or third-party approvals. There is no assurance a definitive agreement will be completed. BeMetals will provide further updates as developments warrant.

In addition, BeMetals ispleased to announce that it has amended its existing loan agreement for US$5 million with strategic investor B2Gold Corp. (as originally announced on August 5, 2022) to extend the maturity of this loan by an additional four years to August 4, 2029. As part of the amended terms, the interest rate on the loan will be adjusted to 6.7% per annum, effective August 4, 2025. BeMetals is an affiliate company of B2Gold Corp. which currently owns approximately 24% of BeMetals outstanding shares.

About BeMetals Corp.

BeMetals is a precious and base metals exploration, and development company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential mineral projects. The Company is currently progressing the Pangeni Copper Project in the prolific Zambian Copperbelt, with co-funding and technical partner JOGMEC. Also, the Company has its compelling Kazan gold exploration projects in Japan, while continuing to evaluate other additional potential strategic acquisition opportunities.

