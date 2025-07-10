C2 Blockchain Inc. Acquires Nearly 20 Million DOG Coins to Solidify Leadership in Bitcoin-Native Meme Asset Treasury

Company expands its leadership as the first public market vehicle for DOG Coin exposure and Bitcoin-native meme asset growth.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and treasury management company, today announced that it has completed the strategic purchase of 19,922,243 DOG Coins at an average price of $0.0043 per coin. This acquisition brings C2 Blockchain significantly closer to its goal of establishing the largest publicly held reserves of DOG Coin - the leading meme asset native to the Bitcoin blockchain.

DOG Coin, stewarded by the DOG of Bitcoin Foundation, is rapidly emerging as the premier meme coin secured by Bitcoin's settlement network. The token combines the cultural momentum of community-driven digital assets with the technical resilience of Bitcoin's infrastructure.

"DOG Coin is more than a meme - it represents the new frontier for Bitcoin-native innovation," said Levi Jacobson, CEO of C2 Blockchain Inc. "We see a future where DOG Coin plays an integral role in how digital communities and traditional markets intersect. This additional purchase reflects our conviction in that future - and our commitment to positioning C2 Blockchain as the clearest public market proxy for DOG exposure."

Strategic Highlight's

Total DOG Acquired: 19,922,243 coins

Average Cost Basis: $0.0043 per coin

Positioning: One of the largest corporate DOG Coin holdings by a publicly listed company.

Purpose: Strengthen C2 Blockchain's multi-chain, multi-layer treasury model with a high-conviction Bitcoin-native asset.

A Bridge Between Meme Culture and Public Markets

C2 Blockchain's strategy is to be the first credible, regulated bridge connecting the vibrant, decentralized DOG community with traditional equity markets. Through transparent reporting, audited treasury disclosures, and responsible accumulation, C2 Blockchain gives shareholders a simple, regulated path to gain indirect exposure to DOG Coin - without needing to hold or custody the token directly.

"DOG Coin has the culture and Bitcoin has the security - C2 Blockchain brings the structure and access," Jacobson added. "Together, they form a model for how public companies can participate in decentralized value while creating transparent, long-term shareholder alignment."

Forward Outlook

C2 Blockchain will continue to build its DOG Coin reserves in line with its published treasury roadmap, targeting additional strategic acquisitions as market conditions allow. The company also plans to roll out new ways for DOG holders and C2 Blockchain shareholders to engage with its growing treasury strategy through verified access programs, community initiatives, and expanded infrastructure partnerships.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and treasury company building durable shareholder value through strategic acquisition and management of digital assets and decentralized technologies. The company's mission is to bridge next-generation blockchain networks with the transparency, structure, and accountability of public market participation

For more information, visit: https://c2blockchain.com

Investor & Media Contact: info@c2blockchain.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com .

