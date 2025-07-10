Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Achieves UL2580 Certification for Over 400 Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Battery Models

Latest battery systems feature enhanced performance and include 54Ah ceramic cell to be mass produced in Jamestown, NY

Passed the most stringent safety testing in the industry, including fire propagation testing

Further strengthens the Company's leadership position in the market for industrial and heavy duty vehicles

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed UL2580 certification for 448 distinct models of its latest generation 24V, 36V, and 48V lithium-ion battery systems. The certification includes battery systems composed of its current 47Ah cell in addition to its 54Ah cell which will be mass produced at its facility in Jamestown, New York in 2026. The next generation models feature improved charge rates, energy density, ergonomics and overall performance. Notably, the new models also provide the highest energy densities of batteries used in the material handling industry, providing an additional competitive advantage. These next generation battery systems will start being made available to customers this year.

The UL2580 certification involved some of the most stringent safety testing standards in the industry and included fire propagation testing, vibration, shock and short circuit testing amongst other destructive testing.

"This is an important milestone as we prepare to launch our next generation of products for one of our key industrial markets," said Dr. Raj DasGupta, CEO of Electrovaya. "The UL2580 certification is one of the most trusted safety benchmarks in the battery industry and underscores the strength of the safety capabilities of our Infinity battery technology. The material handling industry represents a large portion of our revenue and with our significant advancements made for our next generation products, we expect to further strengthen our leadership position in the market."

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) (TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage and heavy duty electric vehicles based on its Infinity Battery Technology Platform. This technology offers enhanced safety and industry leading battery longevity. The Company is also developing next generation solid state battery technology at its Labs division. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about Electrovaya, please explore www.electrovaya.com .

