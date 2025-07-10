

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The deadly flash floods in central Texas that claimed more than 100 lives over the July Fourth weekend have underscored the devastating power of this fast-onset hazard - and the critical challenge of ensuring early warnings reach vulnerable populations, even in the dead of night.



The World Meteorological Organization said that the tragedy highlights growing global challenges around extreme rainfall, warning dissemination and community preparedness.



Flash floods are the most lethal form of flooding, responsible for more than 5,000 deaths annually and 85 per cent of all flood-related fatalities worldwide, according to WMO data. The UN agency estimates that such natural disasters result in economic losses of more than $50 billion every year.



'Unlike slow-onset river floods, flash floods leave very limited time for reaction,' WMO said in a news release. 'That makes accurate short-term forecasting and community preparedness essential.'



Overnight into July 4, torrential rains - up to 46 centimeters in a matter of hours - sent a wall of water surging through Kerr County's Guadalupe River basin at around 4 AM, catching many residents and vacationers off guard.



The US National Weather Service issued timely alerts, including a flash flood watch more than 12 hours in advance, upgraded to a flash flood emergency about three hours before impact.



The warnings were disseminated by Weather Radio, emergency management systems and television and radio stations, but many people, including hundreds of children at summer camps, were not reached in time.



Floodwaters surged dramatically as the Guadalupe River rose nearly 8 metres in about 45 minutes.



Among the hardest hit was the all-girls summer camp along the river, where at least 27 campers and counselors died, according to media reports. Texas state authorities report that more than 160 people remain missing.



The disaster has triggered one of the largest search-and-rescue efforts in state history.



The frequency and intensity of flash floods are increasing in many regions due to rapid urbanization, land-use change and a warming climate.



'A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture and so this means that extreme rainfall events are becoming more frequent,' WMO said.



The Texas disaster is the latest in a string of recent catastrophic floods. In 2022, flash floods in Pakistan killed over 1,700 people and displaced millions. In 2024, floods in Europe, the Middle East and Africa saw $36 billion in economic damages.



And just this week, a flash flood along the Nepalese-Chinese border swept away the main bridge linking the two countries.



