

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) provided earnings and total revenue growth guidance for the third quarter. The company also restored its earnings forecast for the full-year 2025, reflecting its confidence in the business.



For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.25 to $1.75 per share on revenue growth of 0 to 4 percent from last year.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.37 per share on revenue decline of 0.71 percent to $15.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.25 to $6.25 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $5.39 per share for the year.



The company also announced a 25 percent increase to dividend payment beginning in September quarter.



