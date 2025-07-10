Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

TOKYO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. ("Tokyo Lifestyle" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand and the United Kingdom, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 ("fiscal year 2025").

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented: "We are pleased to present a robust performance report for fiscal year 2025. Our total revenue increased by 7.4%, accompanied by a 2.3% increase in gross profit, reflecting the steady and healthy growth of our overall business. Throughout the year, we accelerated our expansion efforts by both strengthening our existing network and venturing into new territories. We successfully opened five new directly operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong, reinforcing our business footprint and enhancing brand recognition in these key markets. Notably, revenue from directly operated physical stores increased by 14.4% during fiscal year 2025.

"Simultaneously, we adopted a flexible and targeted approach to support our global expansion by integrating franchise stores and wholesale customers. Specifically, during fiscal year 2025, we added three new franchise stores and 54 new wholesale customers to our sales network. Revenue from franchise stores and wholesale customers increased by 9.1%. As part of this expansion roadmap, we have made selective and targeted adjustments to our online presence, including the closure of certain online stores, in line with our efforts to enhance operational efficiency and focus on higher-performing channels.

"Overall, thanks to our ambitious yet well-planned expansion strategy, we remain confident in our business potential and long-term growth prospects. We believe that our profitability will continue to improve steadily as our global footprint becomes more established with the addition of further distribution outposts.

"To better support this long-term vision, we continue exploring opportunities in new territories and emerging business sectors. Recently, we have established a new subsidiary in Australia, and planned store openings in Vietnam, Australia, and the Middle East, which we believe to be vibrant markets that are integral to a balanced global strategy.

"Concurrently, we have expanded into new product categories, including collectible cards and trendy toys, now offering over 1,300 stock keeping units ("SKUs") within our sales network. Signature products such as Pokémon cards and BE@RBRICK figures not only enrich our product portfolio but also reflect our commitment to stay ahead of evolving consumer trends. We believe these additions will appeal to a broader young consumer base, becoming a promising new revenue stream that injects strong momentum into our growth trajectory.

"We believe that our diligent efforts and operational excellence have earned widespread recognition from both the market and investors. With a robust cash reserve and strong financing capability, we are well-positioned to support our ongoing expansion, an achievement that is particularly noteworthy amid the current macroeconomic environment.

"Looking ahead, we remain committed to our core strategies, focusing on disciplined execution to drive sustainable growth and deliver greater value to our stakeholders, who continue to be our steadfast supporters and partners in success."

Mr. Youichiro Haga, Principal Accounting and Financial Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, remarked: "We are proud to report the Company's solid financial performance for fiscal year 2025. Despite our continued expansion and globalization efforts, we have maintained a strong financial position to support both current operations and future growth.

"As of March 31, 2025, we held $4.8 million in cash, a significant increase from $2.5 million as of March 31, 2024. Additionally, we had approximately $107.3 million in accounts receivable from third parties. Approximately 31.9% of this balance has already been collected as of today, and the majority of the remaining balance is expected to be collected by December 31, 2025. This continued cash inflow further strengthens our financial capability to support our strategic growth initiatives.

"Our cost of revenue increased by 8.1%, generally in line with revenue growth, primarily reflecting the ongoing expansion and associated increases in payroll and operational costs in new regions. At the same time, we implemented rigorous cost control measures, notably by reducing online sales-related expenses, such as transaction fees to third-party e-commerce platforms, as well as promotion and advertising costs.

"Thanks to these disciplined efforts, we managed to maintain a moderate 9.1% increase in total operating expenses, keeping pace with our expansion. This result highlights the effectiveness of our operational management and prudent cost discipline, supporting our broader strategic blueprint.

"For fiscal year 2025, we reported net income of $6.6 million.

"Looking forward, we will continue adhering to disciplined cost management and sound investment strategies to further enhance our financial foundation and drive sustainable long-term growth."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

Total revenue was $210.1 million for fiscal year 2025, increased by 7.4% from $195.7 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 ("fiscal year 2024").





Gross profit was $23.9 million for fiscal year 2025, increased by 2.3% from $23.4 million for fiscal year 2024.





Income from operations was $4.7 million for fiscal year 2025, compared to $5.8 million for fiscal year 2024.





Net income was $6.6 million for fiscal year 2025.





Net cash provided by financing activities increased to $4.0 million for fiscal year 2025, from net cash used in financing activities of $1.8 million for fiscal year 2024.





Basic earnings per share was $0.16 for fiscal year 2025. Diluted earnings per share was $0.19 for fiscal year 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue increased by 7.4%, to $210.1 million for fiscal year 2025, from $195.7 million for fiscal year 2024. The increase in the Company's revenue consisted of increased revenue from directly-operated physical stores and franchise stores and wholesale customers.





For the Fiscal Years Ended March 31,



Variance

($ millions)

2025



%



2024



%



Amount



%

Directly-operated physical

stores

$ 17.1





8.1 %

$ 15.0





7.6 %

$ 2.1





14.4 % Online stores and services



7.5





3.6 %



10.7





5.5 %



(3.2)





(30.0) % Franchise stores and

wholesale customers



185.5





88.3 %



170.0





86.9 %



15.5





9.1 % Total Revenue

$ 210.1





100.0 %

$ 195.7





100.0 %

$ 14.4





7.4 %

Revenue denominated in Japanese Yen increased by 13.3%, to ¥31,952.8 million for fiscal year 2025, from ¥28,208.1 million for fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to increased revenue from franchise stores and wholesale customers by 15.1%, to ¥28,215.6 million for fiscal year 2025, from ¥24,524.6 million for fiscal year 2024, as well as increased revenue from directly-operated physical stores by 21.3%, to ¥2,597.6 million for fiscal year 2025, from ¥2,142.0 million for fiscal year 2024.





For the Fiscal Years Ended March 31,



Variance

(¥ millions)

2025



%



2024



%



Amount



%

Directly-operated physical

stores

¥ 2,597.6





8.1 %

¥ 2,142.0





7.6 %

¥ 455.6





21.3 % Online stores and services



1,139.6





3.6 %



1,541.5





5.5 %



(401.9)





(26.1) % Franchise stores and

wholesale customers



28,215.6





88.3 %



24,524.6





86.9 %



3,691.0





15.1 % Total Revenue

¥ 31,952.8





100.0 %

¥ 28,208.1





100.0 %

¥ 3,744.7





13.3 %

Revenue from directly-operated physical stores increased by 14.4%, to $17.1 million for fiscal year 2025, from $15.0 million for fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to increased revenue generated from the United States and Canada, which resulted from full year operations of the Company's existing directly-operated physical stores in these countries, as well as three newly-opened physical stores in the United States. Meanwhile, revenue generated from Hong Kong also increased since the Company opened one physical store during fiscal year 2025. In addition, the Company offered promotion activities and price discounts to the Company's customers, which attracted more customers to make purchases at the Company's physical stores, and revenue from the Company's existing physical stores in Hong Kong also increased in fiscal year 2025 as compared to the same period last year. The above-mentioned increase was partially offset by decreased revenue from directly-operated physical stores in Japan.

Revenue from franchise stores and wholesale customers increased by 9.1%, to $185.5 million for fiscal year 2025, from $170.0 million for fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to the Company's continuous effort in extending the Company's products offering as the Company's total SKUs increased from approximately 151,700 SKUs during the fiscal year 2024, to approximately 201,300 SKUs during fiscal year 2025. In addition, there was increased revenue from the new wholesale customers because the Company continued to develop the Company's customer base by entering into business relationships with new wholesale customers during fiscal year 2025.

Cost of Revenue

Total cost of revenue increased by 8.1%, to $186.2 million for fiscal year 2025, from $172.3 million for fiscal year 2024.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit increased by 2.3%, to $23.9 million for fiscal year 2025, from $23.4 million for fiscal year 2024.

Gross margin remained relatively stable at 11.4% for fiscal year 2025.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses consist of selling and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses, which primarily include payroll, employee benefit expenses and bonus expenses, shipping expenses, promotion and advertising expenses, and other facility-related costs, such as store rent, utilities, and depreciation.

Operating expenses increased by 9.1%, to $19.2 million for fiscal year 2025, from $17.6 million for fiscal year 2024. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to the following factors:

a decrease in net recovery of credit losses by 89.2%, to $(220,368) for fiscal year 2025, from $(2,043,939) for fiscal year 2024. The decrease in net recovery of credit losses was mainly due to the collection of long-term receivables and accounts receivable, causing a large net recovery of credit losses during fiscal year 2024; an increase in payroll, employee benefit expenses, and bonus expenses by 15.2%, to $6.5 million for fiscal year 2025, from $5.7 million for fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to increased payroll, employee benefit expenses, and bonus expenses of $1.3 million in Hong Kong, the United States and Canada, which was due to the increased headcount caused by the expansion of the Company's business operation in these regions. The increase was partially offset by the decreased payroll, employee benefit expenses, and bonus expenses of $0.4 million in Japan, which was attributable to the decreased headcount resulting from the implementation of cost control as well as the transformation of the Company's directly-operated physical stores in Japan; an increase in lease expenses by 24.0%, to $2.5 million for fiscal year 2025, from $2.0 million for fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to the full year operations of the Company's existing directly-operated physical stores in the United States and Canada, as well as the opening of new physical stores in the United States and Hong Kong in fiscal year 2025; a decrease in transaction commission paid to third-party e-commerce marketplace operators by 31.9%, to $1.3 million for fiscal year 2025, from $1.9 million for fiscal year 2024. The Company paid third-party e-commerce marketplace operators transaction commission ranging from 1.8% to 3.0% based on the Company's sales amount. The decrease in transaction commission was in line with the decrease in the Company's online sales; a decrease in promotion and advertising expenses by 77.8%, to $0.2 million for fiscal year 2025, from $0.8 million for fiscal year 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the Company's effort in cost control as well as decreased promotion and advertising expenses for the Company's physical stores as the Company has transformed some of the Company's physical stores into franchise stores; and a decrease in professional service fees by 8.8%, to $3.2 million for fiscal year 2025, from $3.5 million for fiscal year 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the decreased professional fees paid to the Company's lawyers for services incurred for the consumption tax examination and issuance of shares.

Interest Expenses, net

Interest expenses, net included interest expenses calculated at interest rate per loan agreements and loan service costs, which were directly incremental to the loan agreements and amortized over the loan periods. Interest expenses, net increased by 7.0%, to $1.7 million for fiscal year 2025, from $1.6 million for fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to an increase in interest expenses of $441,203, which was mainly due to the increased weighted average interest rate for fiscal year 2025, which was partially offset by the decrease in amortized loan service costs in relation to the Company's syndicated loans by $328,525.

Other Income, net

Other income, net primarily includes tax refund, disposal gain or loss from property and equipment, government subsidy, and other immaterial income and expense items. Other income, net decreased by 52.1%, to $364,294 for fiscal year 2025, from $760,435 for fiscal year 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the decreased gain from disposal of property and equipment as compared to the same period of last year.

Gain (loss) from Foreign Currency Exchange

Loss from foreign currency exchange was $440,055 for fiscal year 2025, as compared to a gain from foreign currency exchange of $3,065,971 for fiscal year 2024. The loss from foreign currency exchange was mainly due to the fluctuations of foreign exchange rates on the Company accounts receivable that denominated in foreign currencies such as U.S. dollar during the fiscal year 2025. It was also due to the loss from foreign currency exchange by the Company's Hong Kong subsidiary, which was mainly due to the significant fluctuations of foreign exchange rate on its payables that were denominated in Japanese Yen during the fiscal year 2025.

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

Benefit for income taxes was $1.9 million for fiscal year 2025 as compared to provision for income taxes of $0.5 million for fiscal year 2024. Provision for income taxes decreased by 512.3%. The decrease in provision for income taxes was mainly due to the decreased current income tax expenses resulted from decreased taxable income for fiscal year 2025 and the refund of tax after the ruling from the National Tax Tribunal, dated February 12, 2025.

Net Income

Net income decreased to $6.6 million for fiscal year 2025, compared to $7.5 million for fiscal year 2024, primarily due to loss from foreign currency exchange and change in fair value of warrants.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic earnings per share was $0.16 for fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.20 for fiscal year 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $0.19 for fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.20 for fiscal year 2024.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $4.8 million in cash as compared to $2.5 million as of March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the Company also had approximately $107.3 million of account receivable balance due from third parties. Approximately 31.9% of the March 31, 2025 balance has subsequently been collected, and the majority of the remaining balance is expected to be collected by December 31, 2025. The collection of such receivables made cash available for use in the Company's operations as working capital, if necessary.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.6 million for fiscal year 2025, mainly derived from a net income of $6.6 million for the year, and net changes in the Company operating assets and liabilities, which mainly included increased prepaid expenses and other current assets of $10.8 million, and decreased taxes payable of $8.9 million, which was partially offset by the increased deferred revenue of $8.0 million, increased accounts payable of $2.9 million and a decrease in compensation receivable for consumption tax of $0.7 million as the Company has received payments from the debtors according to the collection plan. The Company entered into a sales agreement with a wholesale customer and received advance payment of $6.9 million during fiscal year 2025. In order to fulfill the sales agreement, the Company made advance payments to the Company's suppliers to secure the products. Therefore, the Company's prepaid expenses and other current assets and deferred revenue increased significantly during fiscal year 2025.

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to $964,193 for fiscal year 2025, mainly due to purchases of property and equipment in the aggregate amount of $992,068, partially offset by proceeds from disposal of property and equipment of $39,367.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $4.0 million for fiscal year 2025, which primarily consisted of proceeds from short-term borrowings of $5.8 million, partially offset by repayments of short-term borrowings of $1.4 million, repayments of long-term borrowings of $0.2 million and repayment of obligations under finance leases of $0.2 million.

TOKYO LIFESTYLE CO., LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















March 31,



March 31,





2025



2024

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash

$ 4,819,639



$ 2,475,538

Accounts receivable, net



107,305,580





105,359,841

Accounts receivable - related parties, net



117





25,704

Merchandise inventories, net



4,370,803





4,413,880

Due from related parties



1,208





9,762

Compensation receivable for consumption tax, current, net



7,178,775





7,133,470

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net



13,542,183





2,748,682

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



137,218,305





122,166,877



















Property and equipment, net



10,763,020





9,013,827

Operating lease right-of-use assets



6,031,284





3,979,727

Compensation receivable for consumption tax, non-current, net



2,039,840





2,721,034

Long-term prepaid expenses and other non-current assets, net



1,777,736





4,115,694

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 157,830,185



$ 141,997,159



















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Short-term borrowings

$ 57,903,207



$ 53,234,650

Current portion of long-term borrowings



706,531





1,730,796

Accounts payable



25,057,104





24,392,029

Accounts payable - related parties



2,678,588





299,541

Due to related parties



27,678





42,943

Deferred revenue



8,027,153





55,093

Taxes payable



349,671





9,357,482

Operating lease liabilities, current



2,068,399





1,523,222

Finance lease liabilities, current



138,180





170,553

Warrants liabilities



2,502,718





441,104

Other payables and other current liabilities



1,998,713





2,167,320

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



101,457,942





93,414,733



















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



4,003,366





2,488,823

Finance lease liabilities, non-current



119,068





263,571

Long-term borrowings



6,501,772





5,636,960

Other non-current liabilities



1,470,135





1,934,927

Deferred tax liabilities, net



1,263,872





2,215,361

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 114,816,155



$ 105,954,375



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Ordinary shares, no par value,100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,327,806

shares and 42,220,206 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31,

2025 and 2024, respectively



81,150





16,716,839

Capital reserve



26,946,116





10,262,191

Retained earnings



27,695,268





21,056,780

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(11,708,504)





(11,993,026)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



43,014,030





36,042,784

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 157,830,185



$ 141,997,159



TOKYO LIFESTYLE CO., LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERTAIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS)





For the Years Ended March 31





2025



2024



2023





















REVENUE

















Revenue - third parties

$ 202,278,304



$ 189,674,322



$ 168,876,360

Revenue - related parties



7,840,934





6,006,993





847,986

Total revenue



210,119,238





195,681,315





169,724,346



























COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES























Merchandise costs



186,201,939





172,306,308





140,293,419

Selling, general and administrative expenses



19,198,116





17,597,125





28,607,088

Total costs and operating expenses



205,400,055





189,903,433





168,900,507



























INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



4,719,183





5,777,882





823,839



























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)























Financial expense























Interest expense, net



(1,723,819)





(1,611,141)





(2,422,079)

Additional and delinquent tax due to consumption tax

correction



3,905,908





(628,876)





(6,622,486)

Gain from disposal of equity method investment



-





190,571





-

Gain from disposal of a subsidiary



-





341,139





-

Other income, net



364,294





760,435





13,145

Gain (loss) from foreign currency exchange



(440,055)





3,065,971





718,990

Change in fair value of warrants liabilities



(2,050,211)





109,173





139,615

Gain (loss) from equity method investments



(20,049)





(69,444)





14,554

Total other income (expenses), net



36,068





2,157,828





(8,158,261)



























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION

(BENEFIT)



4,755,251





7,935,710





(7,334,422)



























PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES



(1,883,237)





456,774





714,400



























NET INCOME (LOSS)



6,638,488





7,478,936





(8,048,822)



























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)























Foreign currency translation gain (loss)



284,522





(3,923,683)





(4,279,325)



























TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

$ 6,923,010



$ 3,555,253





(12,328,147)



























Earnings (loss) per ordinary share























- basic

$ 0.16



$ 0.20



$ (0.22)

- diluted

$ 0.19



$ 0.20



$ (0.22)



























Weighted average shares























- basic



42,242,610





37,264,162





36,250,054

- diluted



44,878,189





37,264,162





36,250,054



TOKYO LIFESTYLE CO., LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















































Accumulated

Other



Total





Ordinary Shares



Capital



Retained



Comprehensiv

e



Shareholders

'





Shares



Amount



Reserve



Earnings



Loss



Equity







































Balance,

March 31,

2022



36,250,054



$ 14,694,327



$ 11,921,065



$ 21,626,666



$ (3,790,018)



$ 44,452,040

Business

combinations

under common

control



-





-





(2,842,173)





-





-





(2,842,173)

Capital contribution

received by

Malaysia

subsidiary



-





-





23





-





-





23

Net loss for the

year



-





-





-





(8,048,822)





-





(8,048,822)

Foreign

currency

translation

loss



-





-





-





-





(4,279,325)





(4,279,325)



















































Balance,

March 31,

2023



36,250,054



$ 14,694,327



$ 9,078,915



$ 13,577,844



$ (8,069,343)



$ 29,281,743



















































Issuance of

ordinary

shares



5,970,152





2,022,512





1,724,770





-





-





3,747,282

Issuance of

investors'

warrants



-





-





(541,494)





-





-





(541,494)

Net income for

the year



-





-





-





7,478,936





-





7,478,936

Foreign

currency

translation

loss



-





-





-





-





(3,923,683)





(3,923,683)



















































Balance,

March 31,

2024



42,220,206



$ 16,716,839



$ 10,262,191



$ 21,056,780



$ (11,993,026)



$ 36,042,784



















































Issuance of

ordinary

shares for

warrants

redemption



107,600





14,741





33,495





-





-





48,236

Transfer of

capital to

capital

reserve



-





(16,650,430)





16,650,430





-





-





-

Net income for

the period



-





-





-





6,638,488





-





6,638,488

Foreign

currency

translation

gain



-





-





-





-





284,522





284,522



















































Balance,

March 31,

2025



42,327,806



$ 81,150



$ 26,946,116



$ 27,695,268



$ (11,708,504)



$ 43,014,030



TOKYO LIFESTYLE CO., LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Years Ended March 31





2025



2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net Income (loss)

$ 6,638,488



$ 7,478,936



$ (8,048,822)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



952,126





1,232,611





1,226,496

Loss (gain) from disposal of property and equipment



(178,152)





(712,685)





329,580

Impairment of property and equipment



143,621





-





-

Loss (gain) from unrealized foreign currency translation



(13,986)





(412,728)





282,131

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(220,368)





(2,043,939)





3,471,953

Addition (reversal) of merchandise inventories written

down



61,935





(68,361)





150,382

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



2,049,635





1,711,978





1,784,754

Deferred tax provision (benefit)



(955,082)





(1,778,277)





4,849,771

Change in fair value of warrants liabilities



2,050,211





(109,173)





(139,615)

Investment loss (income) from equity method investment



20,049





69,444





(14,554)

Gain from disposal of equity method investment



-





(190,571)





-

Accrued interest expense



100,416





-





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable



(1,073,737)





(24,747,655)





(53,824,026)

Accounts receivable - related parties



25,698





277,005





(323,212)

Merchandise inventories



(13,596)





2,355,034





21,285,866

Compensation receivable for consumption tax



696,224





11,284,665





(23,212,327)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(10,772,468)





949,043





5,597,781

Long term prepaid expenses and other non-current assets



501,659





315,809





2,183,108

Accounts payable



567,502





13,816,414





5,280,797

Accounts payable - related parties



2,372,722





299,591





(119,081)

Deferred revenue



8,006,135





35,027





49,715

Taxes payable



(8,943,973)





(6,977,961)





17,268,372

Other payables and other current liabilities



(281,729)





1,078,396





(1,590,907)

Operating lease liabilities



(2,040,884)





(1,711,398)





(1,807,376)

Other non-current liabilities



(291,185)





(239,250)





(419,200)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(598,739)





1,911,955





(25,738,414)



























Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment



(992,068)





(929,308)





(934,960)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment



39,367





3,104,387





2,961

Investment in an equity method investment



(20,049)





-





-

Proceeds from disposal of equity method investment



-





276,800





-

Proceeds from disposal of a subsidiary



-





34,600





-

Disposal of a subsidiary, net of cash



-





(171,788)





-

Collection of amount due from related parties



8,557





399,223





188,728

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(964,193)





2,713,914





(743,271)



























Cash flows from financing activities:























Capital contribution



-





-





23

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares for warrants

redemption



29,482





-





-

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance

costs



-





3,747,282





-

Cash consideration paid for business combination under

common control



-





-





(2,842,173)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings



5,781,612





1,384,000





78,831,300

Repayments of short-term borrowings



(1,446,786)





(2,076,000)





(55,515,000)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings



-





-





2,160,161

Repayments of long-term borrowings



(204,024)





(4,186,712)





(9,798,554)

Payments made to related parties



(15,346)





(228,966)





104,482

Repayment of obligations under finance leases



(177,320)





(420,910)





(194,421)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



3,967,618





(1,781,306)





12,745,818



























Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash



(60,585)





(2,135,466)





(2,763,692)



























Net increase (decrease) in cash



2,344,101





709,097





(16,499,559)

Cash at beginning of year



2,475,538





1,766,441





18,266,000

Cash at end of year

$ 4,819,639



$ 2,475,538



$ 1,766,441



























Supplemental cash flow information























Cash paid for income taxes

$ 4,207,552



$ 880,308



$ 433,899

Cash paid for interest

$ 1,072,273



$ 798,353



$ 1,108,863



























Supplemental non-cash operating activities























Purchase of property and financed under long-term

payment

$ -



$ -



$ 831,746

Purchase of property and equipment financed under

finance leases

$ -



$ -



$ 210,666

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating

lease liabilities

$ -



$ 3,118,676



$ 542,231



SOURCE Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.