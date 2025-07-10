

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Justice Department's Antitrust Division has announced its partnership with the United States Postal Service to create the Whistleblower Rewards Program. For the first time, the Antitrust Division will offer rewards for individuals who report antitrust crimes and related offenses that harm consumers, taxpayers, and free market competition across industries from healthcare to agriculture - under existing law and at no additional cost to the taxpayer.



The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and USPS OIG have long played a vital role in uncovering and investigating postal-related antitrust crimes that harm Americans.



The Whistleblower Rewards Program will provide individuals with the opportunity to report evidence of antitrust crimes directly to the Antitrust Division. The Justice Department said that in appropriate cases, informants will be eligible for substantial monetary rewards of up to 30 percent of any criminal fines recovered, for violations of law affecting the Postal Service, its revenues, or its property.



The program expands upon the Division's long-standing efforts to detect and prosecute cartels and criminal collusion by incentivizing individuals to report specific, credible, and timely information about illegal agreements to fix prices, rig bids, and allocate markets, as well as other federal criminal violations that impact, distort, or undermine the competitive process or market competition.



To facilitate reporting, the Division has established a dedicated Whistleblower Regards Program webpage accessible at www.justice.gov/atr/whistleblower-rewards. The Justice Department urged whistle blowers and their counsel to contact the Division promptly.



