

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's trade deficit increased in May from a year ago as exports fell amid an increase in imports, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 584.4 in May from EUR 324.6 million in the corresponding month last year. In April, the shortfall was EUR 578 million.



Exports declined 4.3 percent year-over-year in May, while imports advanced by 3.5 percent. The downward trend in exports was largely due to a decline in outflows of mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation, and ground vehicles.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports rose by 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, in May.



