Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Identifies Potential Extension at the Lane Pond Gold Target within the Gold Anchor Project

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE: RSG) is pleased to announce that compilation of a recently flown VTEM geophysical survey has identified a potential extension of the Lane Pond Gold Target within the Company's 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project. The Lane Pond Gold Target now extends to over 11 kilometres in length. It is associated with significant surface, float and till gold values and is strategically located along the prolific, gold-bearing Appleton Fault Corridor. The Corridor is a major gold-bearing fault zone trending for greater than 150 kilometres in central Newfoundland. It hosts a gold resource and diamond drill discoveries on the adjacent property and significant untested gold targets throughout its entire length (see Map 1). The Gold Anchor Project spans more than 70 kilometres of strike length over several favourable gold-bearing fault zones and is the second-largest project (1,200 square kilometres) within an emerging gold district.

Ken Lapierre, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The more we explore, the more gold potential we discover on this very strategic and exciting project. Our summer exploration program is currently underway. It consists of approximately 40 kilometres of Induced Polarization (IP), ground Magnetic and Very Low Frequency (VLF) geophysical surveys and soil and till sampling over the north extension of the Lane Pond Gold Target. Also, a till sampling and prospecting program has been initiated on the Lane Pond Gold South Extension. The geophysical anomalies associated with the Lane Pond Gold Target and its extension, combined with the recent and historical gold results in this area, make for a compelling gold target that is now more than 11 kilometres long (see Maps 2 and 3). We plan to be drill-ready this fall to test the Lane Pond Gold Target with Rocky Shore's inaugural drill program at Gold Anchor."





Map 1: Regional Gold-Bearing Faults within the Emerging Central Gold District





Map 2: VTEM Anomalies Associated with Lane Pond and Lane Pond Gold Target Extension





Map 3: Geology Associated with Lane Pond and Lane Pond Gold Target Extension

Qualified Person

Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is a Qualified Person, in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

Rocky Shore Gold is a dynamic Canadian exploration company targeting major gold discoveries at its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project, strategically located in central Newfoundland-one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The district-scale grassroots project is the second-largest (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) property within an emerging gold district. It is strategically located on trend to major gold discoveries and recent gold deposits. Numerous gold-bearing faults are within the project limits, including the highly prospective Appleton and JBP Faults. For more information, please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore would like to acknowledge the financial support and approval of the 2025 Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lapierre, President & CEO

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

T: +1 (647) 678-3879

E: ken@rockyshoregold.com

Cathy Hume, CEO

CHF Capital Markets

T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the advancement of the Company's properties. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Rocky Shore to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of mineral including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, the Company's limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although Rocky Shore has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Rocky Shore cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. Rocky Shore does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3518fd14-6a08-47f4-8926-4f044b98de41

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bdc6617-7b57-4fa4-84d7-6de588dda4c3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2851bff-857b-44ce-8419-99731e58a668