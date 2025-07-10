



Osaka, Japan, July 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation (hereinafter "Sharp") has established an official partnership with Tottenham Hotspur FC (hereinafter "Spurs"), a professional football club in the English Premier League, for their Pre-season Tour 2025. This partnership will be effective from July 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025, under the AQUOS brand representing Sharp's smartphones and TVs.Sharp is engaged in the development of smartphones and televisions AQUOS, delivering high-definition images that provide an immersive experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Sharp strives to create innovative products. This resonates with the Spurs' spirit of "TO DARE IS TO DO", leading to establishment of this partnership with AQUOS. Through this partnership, Sharp will support Spurs in their endeavors.Additionally, a variety of promotional activities will be implemented in Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and Indonesia, where the smartphones AQUOS is available. These include video content featuring the players, showcasing the appeal of the smartphones AQUOS. Further details will be shared through the official social media channels of AQUOS in each country and region (details to follow).Contract Title: Tottenham Hotspur FCPre-season Tour 2025 Official PartnershipBrand: AQUOSRegions: Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, IndonesiaPartnership Duration: From July 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025About Tottenham Hotspur FCTottenham Hotspur FC (commonly known as Spurs) is a professional football club based in North London and competes in the English Premier League. Since its establishment in 1882, the club has won numerous titles - including the 2025 UEFA Europa League. The club's motto, "TO DARE IS TO DO", embodies its commitment to pursuing innovative play and embracing challenges. Spurs also have deep roots in the community and actively engage in social contribution initiatives.Official Social Media for Smartphones AQUOSFurther details will be announced sequentially through the following social media accounts.Regions: JapanType of Social Media:Instagram - @aquosmobile_official https://www.instagram.com/aquosmobile_official/YouTube - @aquosphonesharp https://www.youtube.com/user/AQUOSPHONESharpRegions: TaiwanType of Social Media:Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SharpMobileTW/Instagram - @sharpmobiletw https://www.instagram.com/sharpmobiletw/Regions: SingaporeType of Social Media:Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/sharpsingaporeInstagram - @sharp_singapore https://www.instagram.com/sharp_singapore/Regions: IndonesiaType of Social Media:Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/sharpindonesiaInstagram - @sharpindonesia https://www.instagram.com/sharpindonesia/AQUOS and the AQUOS logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation.Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.