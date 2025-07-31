Takamatsu, Kagawa, July 31, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp reached an agreement with Aoi Electronics Co., Ltd. (Headquarters / Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, President & CEO / Kazuhiro Kinoshita; hereinafter "Aoi Electronics") on the transfer of Sharp Mie Plant No.2 and part of the land at Sharp Mie Base.Under its asset-light initiative in devices business and to transfer its structure centering its Brand business, Sharp is promoting the utilization of underutilized and unused factories, as well as business development through collaboration with other companies. This agreement is part of such initiative and corresponds to the consideration of transferring the Mie Plant No.2 mentioned in the news release dated March 31, 2025.Through Sharp Display Technology Corporation, Sharp's subsidiary in charge of small and medium size LCD business, Sharp will collaborate with Aoi Electronics on the early start-up of their production line in the factories they bought.*Property for Transfer(1) Sharp Mie Plant No. 2 (Building)・Location: Gosana, Taki-cho, Taki-gun, Mie Prefecture・Total Floor Area: Approx. 54,000 square meters(including production area: approx. 20,000 square meters)・Contract Date/ Delivery Date: July 31, 2025(2) Land・Location: Gosana, Taki-cho, Taki-gun, Mie Prefecture・Land Area: Approx. 58,000 square meters (Land for Sharp Mie Plant No.1 and No.2)・Contract Date: July 31, 2025・Delivery Date: End of December, 2025 (plan)Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.