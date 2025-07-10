Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Highlights Growing Momentum for Ainos' Scent-Tech Solutions and Industrial SmellTech Leadership with New High-Impact Partnerships

Ainos Pioneers SmellTech as the Next Sensory Frontier in Industrial AI

2H 2025 Industrial Pilots and Subscription Model Poised to Unlock Multi-Million Dollar Revenue Potential in 2026

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a pioneer in AI-powered scent detection, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a new report spotlighting Ainos' rapid commercial acceleration in industrial AI through its AI Nose. The report highlights a wave of high-impact partnerships, positioning AI Nose as an emerging digital olfaction platform across mission-critical industrial environments. These new alliances add significant growth potential in the Company's market expansion from healthcare to industrials, as AI Nose, powered by smell language model (SLM), transitions from R&D to scaled deployment in smart manufacturing, robotics, and semiconductor sectors.

Key Highlights from the Report:

AI-powered SmellTech emerges as a critical layer of industrial intelligence: With the new partnerships, Ainos unlocks significant growth by expanding its digital olfaction platform beyond healthcare into industrial markets. By integrating AI Nose into manufacturing and automation environments, the Company is ready to fill a critical sensory gap in industrial AI, enabling real-time scent detection and advancing SmellTech commercialization across multiple industrial sectors such as semiconductors, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Expanded partnership with a semiconductor leader signals key inflection point in market penetration: Ainos and ASE Technology Holding, the world's largest provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services, plan to deploy up to 15,000 AI Nose units across ASE's key production sites through a multi-phase rollout, with 30+ use cases identified across predictive maintenance, environmental safety, and process optimization. WTR sees scope for the relationship to expand further given ASE's extensive global footprint across multiple countries and smart manufacturing implementation with 56 lights-out factories.

Kenmec alliance accelerates integration across smart infrastructure: Kenmec is an automation and smart logistics solution provider. Kenmec will manufacture and deploy AI Nose across a wide range of infrastructure applications, including HVAC, logistics, airports, food monitoring, and medical facilities. This partnership establishes manufacturing scalability for Ainos and unlocks diverse deployment channels through Kenmec's broad client base in semiconductors, optoelectronics, green energy, healthcare, cold chain, and public infrastructure.

Solomon alliance positions AI Nose at the core of Asia's next-gen industrial ecosystem: With a five-year agreement with Solomon Technology, a leader in machine vision, industrial AI, and smart automation, Ainos can fast-track AI Nose platform's adoption into Asia's key manufacturing sectors including semiconductors, petrochemicals and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).Solomon's visual language model (VLM) complements Ainos' smell language model (SLM), enabling advanced sensor fusion and opening new possibilities in intelligent sensing.

2H 2025 roadmap lays foundation for a breakout 2026 with multi-million dollar recurring revenue potential: Ainos will commence scaled pilot programs for AI Nose across key industrial sectors in Asia during 2H 2025. These pilot deployments will serve as the onramp for Ainos' SmellTech-as-a-Service subscription model, potentially generating multi-million-dollar recurring revenues annually starting 2026.

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=UR_AIMD_07092025

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

