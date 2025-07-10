Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (the "Company" or "Valkea") is pleased to announce exploration plans for an aggressive 2025 field season across its Lapland-based project portfolio in Finland. Drilling will first focus on disseminated, Ikkari-style gold mineralization of the Koivu Zone at the Aarnivalkea West target, on the Company's 100% owned Paana Project. The fully funded program, set to commence this summer, is designed to build on the success of the 2024 program and advance this highly prospective target area.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling at Paana will first test the extent of disseminated gold mineralization at the Koivu Zone. Holes are planned to build on results from previous programs, including: 55.48 meters of 1.63 g/t gold including 8.50 meters of 8.57 g/t gold, hole FAVD64 7 36.45 meters of 1.50 g/t gold including 15.35 meters of 3.43 g/t gold and including 2.75 meters of 12.92 g/t gold, hole AW-24-005 8

Drilling at Paana will also investigate a 500-meter gap between the Koivu zone and the high-grade Honka zone.

Exploration programs across the Lapland-based project portfolio are also planned to strengthen the pipeline of high-priority drill targets.

Valkea is fully funded to complete the proposed program following the successful completion of a recent C$4.1 million private placement.

"Momentum is building at Valkea," stated Chris Donaldson, CEO & Executive Chair. "Our 2024 drilling confirmed the high-prospectivity of our Aarnivalkea West target, and we're ready to build on that success this year. With strong support from strategic investors and the right team and partners in place, we're focused on advancing our projects toward meaningful milestones. For the balance of 2025, our priority is clear: expand the footprint of known gold mineralization, refine our key targets, and lay the groundwork for future resource definition."

2025 Exploration Program

Valkea's fully funded 2025 exploration program is designed to systematically evaluate the Aarnivalkea West target as well as develop new, high-priority target areas across multiple projects in the Company's Lapland-based project portfolio.

Paana Project: The Aarnivalkea West target, located approximately 24 km northwest of Agnico Eagle's Kittilä mine and 65 km northwest of Rupert Resource's Ikkari deposit (Figure 1), is underlain by highly prospective rocks of the Central Lapland Greenstone belt. Based on previous exploration programs, the broad and open 1.3 km long target is considered prospective for both Kittila-style, high-grade mineralization and Ikkari-style disseminated mineralization.

Figure 1. Map of the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt highlighting Valkea's landholdings as well as neighboring companies and associated exploration, development and mining projects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7621/258377_c29066ad74db686e_001full.jpg

The focus of the upcoming drill program at Paana will first be to test the extent of Ikkari-style mineralization at the Koivu Zone. Up to 2,000 meters of drilling in a series of step-out holes up- and down-dip as well as along-strike, north and south from AW-24-005 (36.45 meters of 1.50 g/t gold including 15.35 meters of 3.43 g/t gold and including 2.75 meters of 12.92 g/t gold, see Company's news release dated February 27th, 2025) and FAVD-64 (55.48 meters of 1.63 g/t gold including 8.50 meters of 8.57 g/t gold7) will be aimed at defining mineralization continuity across the broader target area. Up to 1,000 meters of drilling aimed at investigating the northern and southern limits of the Aarnivalkea West target as well as the gap between the Honka and Koivu zones with limited previous drilling are also planned (Figure 2). Specific details and timing of the drill program will be announced in the coming weeks.

Figure 2. Map showing previous drill collar locations with selected highlights from the Aarnivalkea West target, Paana Project. The focus for the upcoming drill program is the Koivu Zone (outlined in red) well as poorly tested areas across the 1.3 km trend (outlined in orange). See references below for sources of data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7621/258377_c29066ad74db686e_002full.jpg

Target Generation: Complementary work at the Aarnivalkea East target at Paana, as well as at the Paana West, Rova and Putaanperä projects (Figure 1) will also be completed. Work may include a combination of base of till drilling (BoT), geological mapping, prospecting, soil surveys, and drone-based magnetic geophysical surveys. The focus of these programs will be on target refinement to strengthen the pipeline of high-priority drill targets.

Program Timeline

GeoPool Oy has been re-engaged to manage and provide operational support for the Company's exploration programs, including the 2025 summer drill program at Paana. Geological experts at GeoPool have a vast experience in mineral exploration, ranging from field work to project management, information, licensing tasks and legal advisory in the Central Lapland district. GeoPool is the preferred operator on numerous exploration projects in the district including the previous successful 2024 program for Valkea.

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Chief Geologist for Valkea Resources and a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Valkea and may in some instances be unverifiable. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Valkea's projects.

