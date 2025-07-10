Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro's Artificial Intelligence Selected as Finalist by UN World Food Programme for Humanitarian Innovation Accelerator from Among 579 Applicants Spanning 103 Countries

Company's Safe Pro AI named as finalist in UN WFP Humanitarian Innovation Accelerator's Innovation Week Program dedicated to shaping the future of humanitarian response

AVENTURA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered security and threat detection solutions, today announced that its AI subsidiary, Safe Pro AI, was selected as a finalist in the Humanitarian Innovation Accelerator Innovation Weeks program created by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

"We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them," said the legendary scientist, Albert Einstein.

Safe Pro AI's application entitled, "Enhancing safety and food security through AI detection of landmines in Ukrainian agricultural fields" was selected as one of eight finalists in the Humanitarian Innovation Accelerator Innovation Weeks program which saw 579 applications from 103 countries. It was also the only U.S. AI technology selected for participation in the program. Following the Innovation Weeks, all eight teams will have the opportunity to submit their sprint proposals. Four of them will be selected to implement their sprint plans and will undergo a rigorous due diligence process. Once approved, the teams will be inducted into Humanitarian Innovation Accelerator's 12-month sprint cohort and awarded funding of up to US$150,000.

"The selection of Safe Pro AI as a finalist in this prestigious global humanitarian technology innovation program is a testament to the dedication of our team and the unique capabilities of our patented, American-made AI-powered computer vision technology. As demonstrated in Ukraine over the past 2.5 years, the ability to rapidly analyze drone-based video and imagery with AI represents a paradigm shift in humanitarian demining, enabling the industry to better address the global challenge and scale of landmine contamination cost-effectively," said Dan Erdberg, chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. "We wish to congratulate our Safe Pro AI team on this latest achievement which recognizes our commitment to utilize our AI technology in agriculture to contribute to WFP's mission of ending hunger and contributing to food stability."

The Humanitarian Innovation Accelerator Programme, a collaborative effort between the WFP Innovation Accelerator and the Government of the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg, seeks high-impact innovative solutions to address the pressing emergency and humanitarian challenges faced by vulnerable populations and humanitarian actors. With a core focus on leveraging technology, this program supports and nurtures solutions that can effectively tackle global challenges within the humanitarian sphere. Through a meticulous selection process, ventures and solution providers are chosen to receive comprehensive support, including financial backing, technical expertise, and methodological guidance from the WFP Innovation Accelerator and its esteemed partners.

The Company's AI-powered drone-based imagery analysis platform can detect and identify over 150 types of landmines and unexploded ordnance in a fraction of a second per image, rapidly delivering mission-critical situational awareness. Deployed on the edge in real-time (SpotlightAITM OnSite) or leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the cloud (SpotlightAITM), Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology can scale globally, offering solutions for rapid battlefield analysis as well as supporting large-scale commercial and humanitarian demining operations such as clearing agricultural land contaminated by landmines. Powering the Company's SPOTD technology, Safe Pro's unique real-world datasets include high-resolution drone imagery and GPS-tagged geospatial data encompassing over 1.66 million drone images analyzed to date, and 28,000+ threats identified across 6,705 hectares in Ukraine, an area nearly equivalent in size to Manhattan.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About the World Food Programme Innovation Accelerator

The WFP Innovation Accelerator was launched by the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme in 2015 to source new ideas, sprint pilot projects, and scale high-impact innovations by connecting them with WFP's global network in over 120 countries and territories. From its base in Munich, Germany, the WFP Innovation Accelerator has grown to become one of the world's leading social impact startup accelerators. Together with the network of WFP regional innovation hubs and country office innovation teams, portfolio ventures and with the support of our partners, in 2024 the WFP Innovation Accelerator ran 18 programmes addressing a wide range of social impact and sustainability issues.

