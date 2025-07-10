

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation increased marginally in June after easing in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in June, following a 1.7 percent rise in May.



Among divisions, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 4.6 percent from last year, and those for recreation and culture rose by 3.5 percent. On the other hand, clothing and footwear prices were 2.3 percent less expensive.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the consumer price inflation was 2.0 percent.



EU-harmonized inflation rose to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent in the prior month, as estimated initially.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent after remaining stagnant in May.



